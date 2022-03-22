Plans to consider an ordinance that would allow neighboring residents to have a say on 24-hour business operations has halted.
A referral was made to the Sun Prairie Plan Commission in February to consider an ordinance that would require neighboring residents to give their approval for businesses to operate 24 hours per day.
But the effort didn’t get very far before Acting Sun Prairie City Attorney Matthew Dregne stepped in. He said an ordinance that would allow neighbors to approve if businesses could operate extended hours would be unlawful.
Dregne’s legal opinion was based on the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that states a municipality may not condition approval of a person’s use of the property on neighbors’ consent. He also said that the requirement would violate the statutory requirement that applies to any circumstance in which “special zoning permission” is required.
District 1 Alder and Council President Steve Stocker said the referral came about after neighbors complained when a Kwik Trip, to be built at the Windsor and Broadway Street intersection proposed 24-hour operations. The Stop-N-Go on the site is expected to be demolished with a new Kwik Trip fuel station and convenience store being built.
During the Conditional Use Permit process for Kwik Trip, city alders found they could not deny the CUP because of the neighbors’ speculations about operating noise.
Kwik Trip worked with the neighbors and agreed to maintain the same hours, 5 a.m.-11 p.m., as the existing Stop-N-Go.
Kwik Trip officials also plan to move the building to the north property line, eliminate the existing car wash and move a driveway to avoid conflict with the Broadway-Windsor intersection traffic.
Stocker said it was important to him to let people know what happened with the referral and the acting city attorney’s opinion. He said the public should know the outcome when referrals are made.
“We didn’t want to bury this,” Stocker said. “In full transparency, we want to show the good, the bad and the ugly in open session.”
-Star Managing Editor Chris Mertes contributed to this story.