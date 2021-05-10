The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced it will host its 7th Annual Career Day at the Parade of Homes the week of May 9.
With current circumstances, Career Day will take place in a predominantly virtual setting. Building industry volunteers will be showcasing their trade via demonstrations on May 12 at the Windsor Gardens Parade of Homes site in Windsor, a Livable Community by Don Tierney.
The demonstrations will be filmed and launched on webuildmadison.org on Friday, May 14 for local area high school and technical college students to view in a virtual environment.
Demonstrations pertaining to interior design, siding installation, kitchen demolition and remodeling, computer-aided design and layout (CAD), and an introduction to real estate.
More will be included in the virtual premiere, along with additional videos already present on the site.
WeBuildMadison.org is dedicated to educating younger generations on the benefits of a career in the skilled trades and allowing students to familiarize themselves with local trade companies.
Madison Area Builders Association Executive Director, Chad Lawler said the association is doing its part to encourage employment opportunity in the building trades.
Individuals interested in working in the building trades may learn more at webuildmadison.org.
