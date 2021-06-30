Sun Prairie-based Ventris Learning, LLC and the Rural Export Center (REC), a project of the US Commercial Service based in Fargo, ND, announced June 28 that during May, Ventris participated in the REC’s Rural America’s Intelligence Service for Exporters (RAISE) international market research service.
To support Ventris Learning’s entry into Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom, RAISE international market research was conducted on the educational structure, spending, literacy testing and education, and speech pathology and disability instruction trends in each country.
Funded with a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) International Market Access Grant (IMAG), the 3 Country Report included:
• Identifying potential buyers/partners/distributors;
• Comparative landed cost analysis incorporating shipping costs and import tariff and tax rates;
• An overview of the educational structure in each country, and
• Relevant trade shows.
“This report has definitely made me feel much more confident and prepared to begin investing in an export initiative,” said Ventris Learning President Robert Meyer. “Without this support I’m not sure we would have done any further research into exporting at this time.”
Meyer said he was surprised that a Sun Prairie business would qualify for a rural program, “but this is a wonderfully supportive (and a new) program for small businesses that want to explore international opportunities.”
“We already sell our speech language pathology tests internationally but kind of incidentally and not in any organized way,” Meyer said. “So this was very helpful for us.”
“America’s rural firms produce an astonishing array of products and services, but many don’t have the resources, information, or bandwidth to strategize fully on global market opportunities”, said Heather Ranck. “RAISE aims to fill the gap and plug rural decision-makers into those global networks.”
Ventris Learning’s linguistically responsive supplemental teaching and assessment resources support teachers to better meet the instructional needs of students underserved in literacy. To learn more, visit www.ventrislearning.com.
The Rural American Intel Service for Exporters provides rural U.S. companies with one-on-one market intelligence from a team who identifies customized industry-specific insights and contacts. To learn more, visit https://www.trade.gov/raise.