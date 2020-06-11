Sun Prairie Public Library will launch express service on June 15 letting people into the building for the first time in months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library hours will be limited and only 10 people will be let in at a time with access restricted to the front of the library. Patrons are urged to spend only 15 minutes in the library unless using the one-hour computer slots. Full details are available at https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/express-service
It’s the first step to re-opening the library to full-scale operations during COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are offering a handful of services while doing our best to keep staff and patrons safe,” said Steev Baker, Head of Access and Circulation Services.
People can pick up library holds, use computers, printers, and scanners, get a library card, and buy taxi coupons, bus passes and recycle stickers. The Bookmobile will also start up on June 13 at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.
To stop the spread of the coronavirus, library patrons won’t be able to browse the library’s collection and most library space will be off-limits. The restrooms will be closed.
Library staff will sanitize frequently touched surfaces, quarantine library material, and wear masks, all part of public health guidelines. Contact time between patrons and employees will be minimal, Baker said. The library will get a deep cleaning before the opening with no library services available June 12-14.
Baker expects that Internet access and the library’s printers and scanners will be the most popular service during the re-opening.
“We serve a lot of people who don’t have computers and Internet at home and those are services that people use every single day, so bringing back those are very important,” Baker said.
Sun Prairie Public Library closed to the public on March 15 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The library started up curbside pick-up in May.
There’s been a high demand for the library’s digital collection and programming during the closure. Baker said digital checkouts doubled in May (12,000) compared to last year’s numbers.
“This is the first time in our history that more people have checked out electronic materials than physical materials,” Baker said.
Numbers are down for non-digital collection items with curbside pick-up. Baker said that could be because people don’t have Internet access to place holds, don’t understand the process, or just can’t see what they want.
“We would have families come in (pre-COVID-19) and do most of their selection with browsing the shelves and grab 30-40 picture books at a time,” Baker said.
In March before the shutdown, the library had 17,000 people come that month but in the last couple of months, it’s been zero.
“We are very much looking forward to seeing people again,” Baker said. “It’s been hard. A lot of people come in every day or a few times a week to say hi, catch up or come to programs, and that’s all gone. So we excited to offer services to a limited number of people.”
Baker said it’s a glimpse into the returning to full operations. Library staff is following Forward Dane public health policy that will recommend when the library can return to full operations. Baker said that could be months from now.
“It is a challenging time for us but we have to keep people safe,” Baker said. “We recognize that this will not be forever. We will reopen--I don’t know when and things—and things will go back to somewhat normal.”
Express Service starts Monday, June 15
The service will allow 10 people at a time, and access will only extend to the front of the library, which staff refer to as the Welcome Area. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks, spend only 15 minutes in the building, and limit one person per family to pick up holds.
Express Service will offer:
- Walk-up access to holds
- Walk-up service desk help
- 1-hour computer use time
- Printing/scanning/copying/faxing stations
- Library cards
- Taxi coupons, bus passes, and recycle stickers (credit card transactions only)
- Curbside pickup of holds
Express Service won’t offer:
- Browsing of collection
- Discussion room use
- Computer lab use
- Reading room use
- Youth Services or Information desk access
- Bathroom and water fountain use
- On-site Programs
- Cash transactions of any kind
Hours for Express Service:
Monday 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Tuesday 2- 6 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. 1 p.m.
Thursday 2- 6 p.m.
Friday 2- 6 p.m.,
Saturday 9am — 1pm.
For more information about Express Service, visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/express-service
