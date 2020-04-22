The Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 21st year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Sun Prairie Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music programs,
Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
