Sun Prairie Utilities earned a Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association. The utility received the award at the American Public Power Association’s Customer Connections Conference Oct. 24-27. Nationwide, 97 public power utilities now hold the prestigious title.
The Smart Energy Provider designation, which lasts for two years, recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines: energy efficiency, distributed generation, renewable energy, and environmental initiatives. The application requires a rigorous, in-depth review comparing each utility against best practices in all four areas.
SPU is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale power provider and joint action agency made up of 51 utilities. Including SPU, 24 WPPI Energy member utilities now hold the respected Smart Energy Provider designation.
“Our member utilities work hard to deliver cost-effective, reliable power and forward-looking programs and services to the customers they serve,” said Mike Peters, CEO of WPPI Energy. “It’s wonderful to see them honored like this on a national level.”
“We’re thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to support Sun Prairie’s responsible energy use,” said Dave Euclide, Customer Service Manager for SPU. “We take a lot of pride in the programs we offer that help our customers save money and reduce our collective footprint on the environment. It’s encouraging to be recognized as one of the best when it comes to smart energy.”
This is the second consecutive time SPU has been named a Smart Energy Provider since the program’s initiation in 2019.
SPU is a locally owned, not-for-profit utility serving residents and businesses in Sun Prairie with low-cost, reliable electricity and superior customer service. SPU is one of 51 public power utilities that are member-owners of wholesale power provider and joint action agency WPPI Energy.