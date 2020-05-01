Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, is now accepting grant applications for the General Use Grant program.
General Use Grants fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America, aligning with Sun Prairie-based Compeer Financial’s mission.
For the May 2020 grant cycle, strategic partners and previous grant recipients with needs related to COVID-19 response will be prioritized in the review process. Prioritizing COVID-19 needs is part of a larger initiative by Compeer to support rural communities during the pandemic.
The fund has up to $200,000 available for grants to organizations in the 144-county Compeer territory whose work enriches agriculture and rural America. Applications for grants opens on May 1, 2020 and will be accepted through May 31, 2020.
“The General Use Grant Program is representative of Compeer Financial’s goals and outlook as an organization,” said Karen Schieler, Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “Especially as our communities face the effects of the coronavirus, the General Use Grant is one way that we hope to live our commitment to the farmers and communities we serve, through good times and bad.”
Since the program was established in 2018, the Fund has awarded General Use Grants to 167 community organizations, totaling over $916,000 and directly impacting the lives of 1 million people. The Fund will offer this grant again in November 2020 to provide funding for early 2021.
Organizations that have already received a gift during the Compeer Fund’s response to COVID-19 should not apply.
The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America is the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, structured to support Compeer Financial’s mission to enrich agriculture and rural America. More information about opportunities available through the Fund can be found at Compeer.com/giving-back.
Compeer Financial, with an office located in the Smith's Crossing neighborhood in Sun Prairie, is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities. Learn more at https://compeer.com/ .
