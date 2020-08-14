Wisconsin had 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending August 9, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Conditions were ideal for haying and combining small grains this week as dry and mild weather continued. Daytime highs barely made it into the 70s on Monday but ramped up steadily, drying soils more quickly as the week went on. Scattered showers brought moisture to some areas on the weekend; some reporters noted a good soaking rain while others saw only trace amounts.
Rain is needed in areas missed by these storms, particularly in western Wisconsin. There were a few reports that pasture growth had halted due to dry conditions. Cover crops were being planted on cleared fields.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 18% short, 71% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 15% short, 75% adequate and 6% surplus.
Corn was 93% silked, 25 days ahead of last year and 7 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn at dough stage was 38%, twelve days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Corn condition rated 81% good to excellent statewide, the same as last week.
Soybeans blooming was 94%, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. Seventy-three percent of soybeans had set pods, 16 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. Soybean condition rated 83% good to excellent statewide, the same as last week.
Oats harvested was 56% complete, 9 days ahead of last year and 4 days ahead of the average. Oat condition rated 82% good to excellent statewide, the same as last week.
Potato harvest was reported as 10% complete, 4 days ahead of last year but 5 days behind the average. Potato condition rated 90% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat harvested for grain was 83% complete, 8 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average.
Second cutting of alfalfa was reported as 97% complete, 8 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. Third cutting of alfalfa was reported as 55% complete, 8 days ahead of last year but one day behind the average.
All hay condition rated 78% good to excellent statewide, down 2 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition rated 68% good to excellent statewide, down 3 percentage points from last week.
State crop forecast could mean record corn crop
Wisconsin corn production is forecast at 525 million bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of Aug. 1, yields are expected to average 181.0 bushels per acre, an increase of 15.0 bushels per acre from last year.
If realized, this would be a record high yield, surpassing the 178.0 bushels per acre in 2016. Planted area is estimated at 4.00 million acres. An estimated 2.90 million acres will be harvested for grain.
Soybean production is forecast at 110 million bushels, down 30.2 million from last year. If realized, this would be a record high soybean production for Wisconsin, surpassing the previous record of 107 million bushels in 2016. The yield is forecast at 54.0 bushels per acre, 7.0 bushels above 2019.
If realized, this would be Wisconsin’s second highest yield on record, behind the 55.0 bushels per acre yield in 2016. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 2.05 million acres with 2.03 million acres expected to be harvested.
Winter wheat production is forecast at 8.52 million bushels, down 1.08 million bushels from 2019. Yields are expected to average 71.0 bushels per acre, up 1.0 bushel from the July forecast and up 7.0 bushels from last year. An estimated 120,000 acres will be harvested for grain.
Oat production is forecast at 7.38 million bushels, up 895,000 bushels from 2019. The yield is forecast at 59.0 bushels per acre, down 7.0 bushels from July but up 5.0 bushels from 2019. An estimated 125,000 acres will be harvested for grain.
Wisconsin hay yield for alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures is forecast at 2.60 tons per acre, with a total production of 1.92 million tons, down 188,000 tons from 2019. The forecasted yield for other hay is 2.10 tons per acre, with a production of 693,000 tons.
The forecasts in this report are based on Aug. 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next crop production forecasts, based on conditions as of Sept. 1, will be released on Sept. 11.
