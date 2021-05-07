The Sun Prairie City Council approved Mayor Paul Esser’s 2021-22 standing aldermanic committee and some boards and commission appointments.
Standing committees include the Finance, Personnel, Public Works and Public Safety Committees. Alder appointees include the following:
Finance Committee — District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch, Chair; District 4 Alder Tina Bohling and Steve Stocker with reappointed citizen members Tom Brandt and Anton Klemme to 2022.
Public Works — District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy, Chair; Jokisch and District 4 Alder Mary Polenske along with reappointees Ray Kumapayi and Kelvin Santiago to 2022.
Personnel — District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, Chair; District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs and McIlroy along with reappoints Joy Matthews to 2022 and new appointee Anika Goel to 2022, replacing Bohling.
Public Safety — Polenske, Chair; Stevens and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie along with reappointees Evelyn Cruz and Matt Harms to 2022.
Other standing committee appointments
Mayor Paul Esser appointed, with council ratification, of these boards, committees and commissions:
Alcohol Licensing Review Board (5 year term) — Appointments to be announced May 18.
BID Board — Appointees to be announced on May 18.
Board of Review (5 year term) — Reappointed Karen Andrusco and Evonne Steger to 2026; appointed Santiago Rosas and Amber Heck to 2022.
Board of Zoning Appeals (3 year term) — Reappointed Brent Eisberner and Mark Brehmer to 2024.
Community Development Authority (4 year term) — Reappointed Jimmy Kauffman and Dwayne Maddox to 2025.
Historical Library & Museum Board (3 year term) — Reappointed Shana Lovings and Steve Stocker to 2024, appointed Juanona Brewster to 2023 to replace Paul Esser and Andy Schoenherr to 2024 to replace Poonam Rao.
Joint Review Board (4 year term) — To be announced at a later date.
Sun Prairie Library Board (3 year term) — Darreon Steward to 2024 to replace Ken Wenzel, April Brazier-Rasa to 2022 to replace Ginger Baier, Emily Lindsay to 2023 to replace Heather Barkholtz.
Sun Prairie Media Center Commission (3 year term) — Reappointed Bob Holling and Steve Sabatke to 2024.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry (4 year term) — Reappointed Janice Chestnut to 2025, Dale Wiessinger to 2022.
Sun Prairie Plan Commission (4 year term) — Reappointed Barbara Bailey and Dave Hoekstra to 2022; appointed Jerreh Kujabi to 2025 replacing Paul Schulte.
Police & Fire Commission (5 year term) — Reappointed Jerry Ruffin to 2026.
Sexual Offender Board (3 year term) — Reappointed Julie Wiedmeyer to 2024.
Sun Prairie ICE Hockey Rink (4 year term) — To be announced at a later date.
Tourism Commission (1 year term) — Reappointed Christopher Augustine, Jerry Beecher, and Mark Gonwa to 2022.
Transit Commission (3 year term) — Appointed Al Guyant to replace Ginger Baier to 2024, reappointed Rhonda Page to 2022.
Sun Prairie Utilities Commission (5 year term) — Reappointed Emilie Rabbitt to 2026.
Youth & Families Commission — ADULTS (3 year term): Reappointed Karen Bailey to 2024; STUDENTS (1 year term): to be announced May 18.
