Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Temperatures were below normal this week with lows in the 20s three to four days in a row. Reporters in many areas noted potential frost damage to hay and winter wheat. Light snow fell in much of the state but did not stick.
Temperatures warmed by the weekend. Fieldwork in southern Wisconsin picked up steam, with corn starting to go in the ground in some areas.
Soils remained too cold for corn planting in northern Wisconsin, but small grains and alfalfa planting continued. Manure hauling and fertilizer applications were wrapping up earlier than usual thanks to below normal precipitation throughout March and April.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 18% short, 71% adequate and 8% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 2% very short, 15% short, 74% adequate and 9% surplus.
Corn is reported 6% planted, three days behind last year but 1 day ahead of the five-year average.
Oats are reported 45% planted, four days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Eighteen percent of oats are emerged, seven days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Potatoes are 37% planted, three days ahead of last year and seven days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 85% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Spring tillage was reported as 48% complete, five days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average.
Pasture condition was rated 62% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
