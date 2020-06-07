Sheehan Park will get a new mountain bike trail free of charge to city taxpayers, thanks to a bicycling group’s memorandum of understanding with the City of Sun Prairie, and a June 2 Sun Prairie City Council vote.
A memo to the council from Joleen Stinson with the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said the Capital Off Road Pathfinders (CORP) has an agreement with the City of Sun Prairie to maintain the mountain bike trails in Sheehan Park.
Regular maintenance is approved by city staff, Stinson said, but additional trail enhancements or changes are brought to the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Commission.
On Wednesday, May 13, CORP presented two proposals for additional work. The commission approved them by a 3-2 vote, with a referral to bring the proposals to the council.
Stinson said CORP’s proposed work includes:
Installing ground level wood features along the side of a current “easy” trail to add an additional skill features. Riders will still be able to ride on flat ground next to them if they prefer not to use the wood feature.
Creation of a new entrance/exit point for mountain bike trail users. The proposal includes mowing the new access trail on the west side of the stormwater pond berm, installing a culvert and stone in a wet crossing and adding more signage.
All construction labor will come from CORP trail stewards and the materials donated by local youth mountain bike programs.
Stinson wrote in the memo that the Sheehan Park Master Plan outlines development concepts but leaves details to be figured out during implementation.
The approved master plan calls for a trailhead on the northeast end of the detention pond and expanded trails (paved and mowed) in the southern Sheehan Park preserve area.
After the SPPRF Commission meeting on May 13, Stinson wrote, SPPRF staff continued to research both sides and walked the area with a park neighbor to discuss the project and listen to feedback, questions and concerns.
Both sides provided feedback, Stinson said, with park neighbors expressing concerns about the expansion of the mountain bike trails and impacts on the preserve area.
Mountain bike users, Stinson added, have reached out to the mayor thanking the city for providing the mountain bike trail system.
After the commission meeting, SPPRF staff also asked for further clarification from the Sheehan Park master planning consultant, Phil Johnson.
“Phil’s opinion is that the trail proposed on the west side of the pond was not intended to be dedicated to mountain bike use,” Stinson wrote in the memo.
After these conversations, SPPRF staff further revised the plan to address neighbor concerns.
As a result, Stinson wrote, the proposed access trail will be a wide, mowed path — the same as the current multi-use trail along the south side of the drainage ditch.
“It will be truly multi-use for both hikers and bikers,” Stinson wrote. “Staff sees the addition of this trail as not only a benefit to the mountain bikers, but also a benefit to the hikers.”
The path will be enhanced further for all user groups by adding donated Aldo Leopold benches from the Explore Children’s Museum for park users to rest and view the pond, birds and other wildlife in Sheehan Park, according to Stinson’s memo to the council.
During council consideration, three mountain biking proponents explained why they favored the Sheehan Park proposal.
“This is a great opportunity for the City of Sun Prairie to expand (at no cost) the broader usage of Sheehan Park for residents who like to ride bicycles,” wrote Peter Dettmer, affiliated with Sun Prairie Moves, a bicycling advocacy group in Sun Prairie.
“Adding the wood features will allow local youth to improve their skills and attract additional people to Sun Prairie to utilize the facilities,” Dettmer added.
“They will increase economic development,” Dettmer wrote, “by taking advantage of local businesses before and after they rides.
“Moving the entrance will make it easier to find the trails,” Dettmer added, “and allow for future installation of signage, trail rules, and other information on trails for runners, walkers, hikers, and bird watchers.”
“The addition of the features will be a great addition to the trails. It will give riders the ability to build upon their skills and gain more confidence on a bike. It is a win-win in my book,” wrote Doug Rodenkirch, also from Sun Prairie.
“Moving the trailhead to the proposed location has many benefits as outlined in the proposal. The trailhead proposal falls in line with the Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” Rodenkirch added. “The new trailhead will also give a new entrance for snowshoe users and keep them off of the ski trails in the winter.”
Chris Clinton, a longtime member of Sun Prairie Moves who also is a member of the Sun Prairie Transit Commission and chairs the commission’s Bicycling Subcommittee, appeared in person during the June 2 Zoom meeting and said he also favored the proposal.
“We’re trying to create features that young children and families could ride,” Clinton said, referring to CORP.
Clinton added that he believed the group is more than happy to work with SPPRF on a wider, mowed pathway for bike riders.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, whose district includes Sheehan Park, asked about the reason behind the 3-2 vote at the commission and whether action was taken to find out why two commissioners voted against the plan.
Stinson said through some conversations, the two commissioners were not that comfortable with mountain biking.
“We felt that this grass trail . . . was a really good compromise they could support as well,” Stinson told Jacobs.
“Any chance I will get a phone call from one of these people saying I’m an idiot for voting this way?” Jacobs asked.
Stinson said she didn’t think that would happen.
The council voted to approve the Sheehan Park bike trail proposal unanimously.
