Have you ever wondered who you really are? Vivian Probst’s new book The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was, was created from a dream the author had 20 years ago, March 10, 2000.
At the time the author was in complete despair over money.
“That dream introduced me to the main character in the recently released Book One, Dissolving Her Despair, the first book in a five-volume series,” Probst said. “As I continued to write I realized the underlying issue that I was facing was something else entirely, not money at all. What a surprise!”
Probst, a Wisconsin-based novelist and writer of several memoirs, is also a long-time linguist and champion of language skills. “Each of us has a unique life story that shapes our future and can inspire others,” she said.
Everyone is invited to the Sun Prairie Rotary Club meeting on March 9, at 7:15 a.m. to hear Probst talk about memoir writing and her journey as an author and linguist. Join the virtual meeting via URL: https://zoom.us/j/964291657
Solving the mystery
Since 2000 when Probst began writing stories, she says characters began to ‘show up’ and tell her what to do. Her previous books include the award-winning novel, Death by Roses and the love-affirming memoir, I Was a Yo-Yo Wife…Until I Learned THIS!
Since 1984, Probst has been a national consultant to the affordable housing industry and since 1991, President of TheoPRO Compliance & Consulting, Inc.
Now, this vivacious storyteller is putting the spotlight on an extraordinary mystery in her latest book –The Woman Who Forgot Who She Was. The story focuses on a brilliantly successful bank president who can manage other people’s finances but not her own. Deeply in debt, she banker faces public humiliation if her secret is discovered.
Writing her new book transformed Probst’s financial life through lessons she gained from her main character, Avery Victoria Spencer.
Companion Book: A New Way To Write & Read English
Writing a novel is one thing, but imagine getting to the end and then writing it again in a new language that you spent 20 years creating!
Probst spent numerous years researching and creating the groundbreaking framework for WEnglish, a gender-neutral form of English now available. Both books, The Woman Who Forgot Who She Is, written in traditional English and the companion book, Tha Womun Who Forgot Who Shi Was, written in WEnglish, complete with its own glossary, are available on amazon.com.
The impetus for Probst’s research into creating a new language began when she was studying the Periodic Table of Elements for a character in one of her stories. “When I saw that helium was symbolized as HE I began to wonder about the origin of hundreds of other words,” she said.
Since English is now the world’s most common language, Probst said she believes all of us need to have respectful communication with each other.
“Words make a difference — it’s a perfect time to bring gender equality to our language,” she said. “WEnglish is a new way to read and write English that champions the right for women to have their own words beyond male connotations.”
English contains over 30,000 masculine words. Probst notes there are virtually no words for women that don’t include masculine words.
Probst believes that reading her new book series in WEnglish is a game changer because it cancels out gender bias so readers can enjoy what she calls “WEquality” with words.
Lessons learned
Probst is often asked how her life experiences played a part in writing her new book.
Of her main character, Probst wrote, “Avery Victoria Spencer is not me, but she has issues that underscore and highlight challenges we face. Most important is her ongoing discovery of who she really is.”
Avery is a lonely person who lives in a world where she doesn’t feel loved or fits in.
“That was my life in a nutshell,” reflected Probst. “But nothing else about her life is like mine—her situations are all fictitious.”
Today, Probst said, her life is a dream come true — on all levels.
While she is not suggesting that everyone needs to face challenges like hers to improve their lives, she points out that the issues she faced, and overcame, helped her change her life for the better.
“My hope is that my stories will inspire people to take the most important journey in life,” she added. “That means going inside to find what might be missing.”
There’s a parallel of sorts between her fictional characters and the author’s life in that she has faced challenges that have led to many meaningful results by writing, “In every life issue I have faced, I have received a remarkable story,” she said. “These gems have supported my triumph over incredible obstacles.”
