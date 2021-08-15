The Sun Prairie Police Department is seeking a 72-year-old man last seen at a Boulder Way home in Sun Prairie.
Lt. Ray Thomson of the SPPD said the department is looking for a missing and endangered adult Patrick B. Peter, who was last seen wearing a black shirt with the words “Brooklyn” with a map of Brooklyn and blue jeans.
Peter is a 72-year-old white male about 6 feet tall, weighing 150 lbs. He left 1580 Boulder Way in Sun Prairie at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Thomson said it is unknown where he may have gone because Peter is not from the area, but he may be attempting to return to Mexico and may be asking for rides.
Individuals who may have seen Peter should call the SPPD non-emergency number, 608-837-7336, if they have seen Peter.