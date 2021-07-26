The Sun Prairie Area School District announced that Nehemirah Barrett is the new associate principal of Patrick Marsh Middle School, pending school board approval on July 26.
Barrett has worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District for the past nine years, most recently serving as a School Counselor at Cherokee Heights Middle School. He holds an associate’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in School Counseling from Concordia University.
Barrett's focus on equity, family engagement, and supporting students post-pandemic will make him a great asset to our District and the Patrick Marsh Middle School community. He is looking forward to “empowering individuals to build on their strengths.”
“I am excited to work with Nehemirah, and I am confident he will do a great job building relationships with Patrick Marsh Middle School staff, families, and students,” said Stephanie Leonard-Witte, Sun Prairie Area School District’s Assistant Superintendent for Teaching, Learning, and Equity.
If the school board approves his hiring, Barrett will begin his work as associate principal on July 28, 2021.