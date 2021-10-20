The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce recently announced the Halloween Spooktacular will take place on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 1-4:30 p.m.
After a year off due to COVID-19, the event is back with a few modifications. This event is designed with participating businesses and families in mind with the afternoon timeframe, so kids are easily seen, to provide a safe, family-friendly Halloween event.
Spooktacular isn’t just for the historic downtown area. Locations range from senior living facilities, library, athletic club, insurance agencies, retail shops and more throughout Sun Prairie.
For example, at Bunbury & Associates, their teal pumpkin represents treats for kids with allergies and dietary restrictions.
Operation H.E.E.L at 1570 Traut Road in Marshall is also involved. For families with or without dogs, they’ll host trick-or-treat for humans and “Track-n-Treat” for dogs. Non-allergenic dog treats will be hidden in the barn or fenced yard so dogs could “track” down treats with their family members through a fall-themed agility course.
Families without dogs are welcome to track treats with one of the organization’s therapy dogs on a Glow Course until 8 p.m.
History, mystery and even ghosts remain in the historic district, specifically in the Razor Sharp Screen Printing & Wisconsin Apparel Company building at 227-229 E. Main St.
That’s because part of the building served as a funeral parlor for more than 30 years — a perfect setting for a haunting story.
Real-life ghost hunters, from Paranormal of Wisconsin, will be available for autographs, treats and will share a few ghostly stories during the day. A sold-out presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
Businesses will also show their Halloween spirit by also dressing-up and decorating their businesses.
The chamber will send judges to judge displays based on registration for the contest if you have an exciting display or costume theme.
Judges will be visiting registered businesses starting at 1 p.m. on Oct. 28.
The judging will be based on originality, creativity, and overall show. Winners not only earn prize money, but they also earn bragging rights for the year.
Participating businesses will have a Trick-or-Treat poster in their window and/or entryway. In addition to trick-or-treat candy or give-away, each participant can have a Punch Card “stamped” to prove you visited multiple locations.
The Punch Card and map are guides to participating businesses. The Punch Card will be posted on the chamber of commerce website at www.sunprairiechamber.com — allowing participants to print it at home — or copies can be picked up at the chamber office located at 109 E. Main Street, Sun Prairie.
Participants with stamps from 10 or more locations are eligible for prizes donated by the business community. If a card has at least 10 locations and no more than five stamps from any one region, the entry is doubled. Completed cards must be turned into the chamber of commerce by the end of the day on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Winners will be randomly drawn on Friday, Nov. 5.
The chamber recommends each participant follows COVID-19 guidelines plus:
• Wear a facemask (not just the costume variety);
• Wash hands frequently, and
• Socially distance.
Additional Halloween safety recommendations include:
• Use crosswalks while crossing streets and don’t run into the street; and
• See and be easily seen — don’t restrict eyesight and wear bright colors, reflector tape, etc. on your costume so drivers can easily spot you.
The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit 501(C)(6) organization located at 109 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
For more information about the chamber, visit online at www.sunprairiechamber.com, call 608-837-4547 or email the chamber at info@sunprairiechamber.com.