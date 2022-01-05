A legal push to make drug companies pay for the opioid addiction crisis in the United States is supported by the City of Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie City Council voted last month to be a party to a multi-district opioid litigation settlement with one of the largest manufacturers, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its parent company Johnson & Johnson and three pharmaceutical distributors.
The companies would pay $26 billion over 18 years under a proposed settlement., with $22.7 billion earmarked for participating states to fight the opioid crisis.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said its unlikely that the City of Sun Prairie would get a direct settlement but recommended participating in a legal battle to benefit the state.
Wisconsin expects to see at least $400 million from the settlement, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said last August. Kaul said the state could receive maximum settlement payouts if local governments join together to support the agreement. Payments to the state could come as early as spring.
Kaul said the money will be used to “fight the opioid epidemic and make communities safer.” Approved uses of the money include opioid intervention, treatment, education, and recovery services.
Last year there were 1,226 heroin overdose deaths in the state, double from five years ago when there were 614, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.
The settlement agreement also includes the three largest pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
A distribution clearinghouse will be created as part of the settlement that will detect, stop and report suspicious opioid orders. J & J, will also not market or sell opioid products for the next 10 years or lobby for prescription opioids. The company stopped marketing opioids in 2015 and stopped selling the drugs in 2020.