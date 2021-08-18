The Sun Prairie Media Center is pleased to announce that KSUN, 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio and sunprairiemediacenter.com will once again be the places to tune to for live coverage of home and away Sun Prairie Cardinals high school football games this fall.
All games will be broadcast live on KSUN (Spectrum cable channel 983, TDS channels 13 and 1013), streamed on sunprairiemediacenter.com, on the KSUN Roku and Apple TV channels, and on the free-to-download Sun Prairie Media Center app, and aired on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
Following live coverage, games will be made available on sunprairiemediacenter.com for on demand viewing.
The season – the first fall season since 2019 – promises to be an exciting one, and SPMC announcers Mike Powers, Jamison Rabbitt, and Bill Baker will be calling all of the action.
“We are super excited at the Media Center to once again be able to bring every Cardinals game to our home audience,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins. “I want to give a special thanks to Mike, Jamison, and Bill, as well as our sponsors for helping us to bring Cardinals football home for the fans. It should be a great year!”
Fans who can’t get enough of Cardinals football are encouraged to go to sunprairiemediacenter.com right now to watch the annual football preview show hosted by Mike, Jamison, and Bill and featuring head coach Brian Kaminski joined by a few Cardinals football players.
The SPMC thanks its sponsors for the 2021 football season — Woodman’s, TDS, Eagan Auto Sales, Culver’s, Pro Active Engineering, Concrete Lifting Technologies, and the Bank of Sun Prairie.
The SPMC is still seeking business sponsors and volunteers to help with the production of sports programming. Businesses or individuals interested should contact Robbins by email at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com or by phone at 608-235-9383.
For a current schedule of sports programming, go to https://sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksunprograms. The schedule is subject to change.