Amazon distribution site may come to Cottage Grove

A five-story Amazon distribution warehouse may be coming to the Village of Cottage Grove.
A site on the corner of County Highway N and County Highway TT totaling 130 acres has been sold to Amazon.com Services LLC for $29.7 million, records from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue say.
The records, obtained from a real estate transaction database run by DOR, are dated Dec. 30, 2021, and document the sale of 130 acres of land sold by the Cottage Grove Business Development LLC to Amazon.
The village of Cottage Grove approved the general development plan of a proposed Amazon warehouse distribution site on Highway N and Highway TT.
Developer Trammell Crow Company (TCC), one of the largest industrial and healthcare developers in the country, is working to develop the property, which TCC is calling “Project Silver Eagle.” TCC senior associate Morgan Baer Blaska shared early plans with the Cottage Grove Village Board on Jan. 24.
Baer Blaska presented a general development plan for the project, which the village board approved. It’s the first step in the two-step process for green-lighting the facility.
Baer Blaska told the village board that TCC is eyeing a five-story warehouse distribution facility, set on 145 total acres located behind the BP gas station on that corner. The plans propose a 650,000 square foot base footprint, with the building standing 93 feet tall.
The purpose of the Amazon facility, Baer Blaska said, would be “material handling of incoming and outgoing product, as well as storage area for product.”
The facility would include 60 loading docks, 326 trailer parking stalls, 1,700 car parking stalls and four entrances. Three of those access points are proposed on County Highway TT for passenger vehicles, with one driveway on Highway N for truck traffic.
Process
Village administrator Matt Giese and Director of Planning and Development Erin Ruth say the next step for the process will be TCC presenting a “precise implementation plan,” a more specific plan involving more concrete engineering information. That plan is set to come to the Cottage Grove Plan Commission on Feb. 16, and to be considered by the village board on Feb. 21.
From there, the developers would need to create a developer’s agreement with the village, which would likely come forward in March. Then, the developer would be responsible for getting the building plans reviewed by the state, but that process doesn’t involve the village.
Giese said it’s possible that developers could consider starting construction in 2022.
Per village ordinance, TCC had to hold a neighborhood information session as part of the process. The developer is planning to hold another listening session on Monday, Feb. 7 at noon and 5 p.m.
Traffic
The site is positioned in close proximity to Interstate 94, which Baer Blaska called a “huge asset for us.”
However, traffic volume in the area drew multiple questions from village board members.
Baer Blaska said it’s expected that the facility would add 3,000 to 3,500 vehicle trips on nearby roads a day. About 10% of those trips would be truck traffic, with the rest being passenger vehicles.
Developers said the facility would be looking to avoid peak commuter hours, 7-8 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. Amazon would expect about 400-500 trips during those hours. Baer Blaska added that minimal traffic would pass through the village, opting instead for Interstate use.
Village engineer Josh Straka sought to put those numbers in context.
“At first, everybody thinks that’s a lot of vehicles,” Straka said. “It’s not that much more traffic.”
Straka said that highways N and TT are designed to handle 14,000 to 16,000 vehicle trips a day before expansion would be needed. Currently, Highway N sees about 6,000 trips and Highway TT sees about 4,000 trips a day.
The roundabouts located on Highway N near I-94 are built for 20,000 or more vehicle trips a day, and are currently seeing about 10,000, Straka added.
Board member David Peterson asked Straka to clarify for residents who may be concerned about traffic in the roundabouts, and wait times, especially at the exit ramp from I-94 coming west from Milwaukee into Cottage Grove. Straka responded that if specific legs of traffic systems need expanding, that would fall to the county or state, but that he wasn’t concerned about volume.
Sustainability
The property, Baer Blaska said, comes with a town of Sun Prairie conservation easement set in the middle of the site. The property used to be in the town of Sun Prairie, but was annexed by the village of Cottage Grove. Baer Blaska said developers shifted plans toward one edge of the property to avoid building on the easement.
Early plans also include two proposed retaining walls, landscaping buffers to shield residential properties, and stormwater retention measures. Other sustainability efforts include a no-idling policy for trucks, LED downward-pointing lights and other features.
Straka said he didn’t see stormwater management as being an issue on the site, and said that water capacity seems covered as well.
Board member Heidi Murphy requested continued sustainability planning as the process continued, like native prairie landscaping, parking lot islands for vegetation and alternate transportation options.
Economic impact
Baer Blaska told the village board that developers understand “our development supports the future growth plans of the village.”
The site is located in Tax Incremental Finance district 10. One public comment during the meeting asked for consideration on how the development, specifically access, utilities and connectivities, would impact all future projects in the TIF district.
She said that it’s estimated that the facility would see $200 million in capital invested by the project and create 1,000 to 1,500 full-time jobs.
Ruth added that plans include a significant amount of office space, about 90,000 square feet worth. That total amounts to about 10 employees per acre, which Ruth said is “right in line” with what expectations in a business park would be.
TCC was founded in Texas, and has 17 offices nationally and four abroad.
“(We) appreciates any developer that comes to the village and considers making the village their home,” Village President John Williams said. “(We) appreciate the sheer amount of time it takes to make all this happen, as well as staff time.”