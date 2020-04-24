A 140-unit multi-family development in Smith's Crossing, a concept plan for senior apartments and requests from Habitat for Humanity and Boys and Girls Club (BGC) are part of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission's April 28 agenda.
Cascade Development will seek approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a three building, 140-unit multi-family development with underground parking and a clubhouse with an outdoor pool located at the northeast corner of the O’Keeffe Avenue and Summerfield Way roundabout in Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said Cohen – Esrey Devlopment Group is seeking review and comment regarding a Concept Plan to construct a 100-unit, senior living mixed-use development at the NW corner of Bird and W. Main Street at 818 W. Main St.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is seeking approval of a Final Plat of Town Hall Crossing, consisting of 118 single-family lots and seven outlots located on approximately 47.2 acres of land located at the northwest corner of Town Hall Road and East Main Street.
A public hearing on a request by BGC for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an Indoor Institutional use (Teen Center) and meeting space in an existing residential building at 222 Windsor Street. According to Semmann, BGC has requested to table the CUP request hearing until the May 12 plan commission meeting.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at (608) 825-1107.
