Public Power Utilities across the U.S. celebrate Public Power Week the first full week of October every year to help customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community-owned utility and benefit from all its offerings.
To celebrate Public Power Week, Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) invites you to join our Community Utility photo scavenger hunt. We hope you learn (and share your knowledge!) about all the ways that you can control your electric and water usage. Fun is also allowed and encouraged. You may even win an Energy Star appliance of your choice (up to a $500 value).
To participate:
• Find as many items from SPU’s list as you can. The list will be posted on SPU’s website at www.sunprairieutilities.com and on its Facebook Page on Oct. 2 at 8 a.m.
• Take a picture of each item from the list with a sign or your fingers identifying the picture number you are on (get creative…fingers, dry erase board, etc. so the judges know what # pic you are on).
• Post them to an online album viewable by the public — Facebook, Instagram, Google, Flickr, Pinterest... you choose. Use the #publicpowerweek and see all of the other communities participating.
You must be registered on MyAccount to be eligible to win. Visit www.sunprairieutilites.com to register.
When you’ve posted all your photos, send us an email at information@myspu.org with a link to your album. A tag or a mention on Facebook along the way is appreciated & encouraged!
Contest begins on Oct. 2, 2020. Entries will be accepted until Oct 11, 2020 at midnight. Participating customers must be registered on MyAccount to be eligible to win. Each album entry that has 20+ pictures will be entered into a drawing for an Energy Star appliance of their choice. Additionally, SPU has fun giveaways for anyone who participates. These will be given out by dropping them off at your residence.
Disclaimers: Electric or water service must be provided to your place of residence by SPU and you must be registered on the MyAccount platform to be eligible. The winner of the Energy Star appliance prize will be able to select the appliance of their choice up to $500. Any amount over the $500 value will be the responsibility of the winner. Photos submitted must be original photos taken by the participant and participants must identify the picture with a number. By participating, you agree to allow SPU to use your photos for contests and utility promotional purposes.
SPU employees as well as their immediate family (spouse, parents and children) are not eligible to win but may participate for the heck of it.
