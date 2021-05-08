Student representatives on the Sun Prairie City Council? It’s an idea alders are floating to get teens’ perspective on government.
The idea isn’t new to the city—students serve on the Youth and Families Commission and the Business Improvement District (BID) Board. The Sun Prairie School Board also has student representatives.
Sun Prairie City Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker proposed the idea, similar to school board’s model, to build up future community leaders.
“This is going to be their city someday and they should have the opportunity to speak to plans for it and design it,” Stocker said.
But at Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, alders had mixed feelings about bringing students on the city council where decisions made on budget, multi-million contracts and city legislation.
District 4 Alder Mary Polenske said teens should get an opportunity for government involvement, but she wasn’t in favor of student representation on city council.
“What we are doing is so very important,” Polenske said. “We need to stay focused on us as council members and how we are responding to those in our community who are relying on us to make those important decisions.”
Other alders agreed and suggested more student representative involvement on other committees and commissions. District 4 Alder Tina Bohling liked the idea to build up youth’s confidence and trust in government.
But overall, Stocker didn’t see the motivation for moving forward with the student representation proposal.
“I will assume right now that this isn’t going anywhere on the city council but from the feedback that you gave me, it will appear on the committee and commissions,” Stocker said.
