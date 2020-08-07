The Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs’ Association (WSFCA) recently announced its new slate of officers for the organization’s 2020-2021 Board of Directors.
Chief Christopher Garrison (Sun Prairie) will assume the position of Board President, Chief David Litton (Green Bay) assumes the position of 1st Vice President, Michael Stanley (Oshkosh) assumes the position of 2nd Vice President, and Chief Joseph Pfaff (Stoddard) returns as Treasurer. Additionally, Christopher Ruditys is welcomed to the Board as Executive Director.
The 2020-2021 Executive Committee includes Garrison, Sun Prairie Fire Department, President; Chief David Litton, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, 1st Vice President; Chief Michael Stanley, Oshkosh Fire Department, 2nd Vice President; Chief Joseph Pfaff, Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department, Treasurer; Chief Timothy Bantes, Grand Chute Fire Department, Immediate Past President and Ruditys, Executive Director.
Board Members and Trustees include Chief Nathanial Melby, Town of Campbell Fire Department, Sergeant at Arms; Chief Keith Kessler, Brule Fire Department, Northwest Trustee; Chief Scott St. Martin, Hudson Fire Department, West Central Trustee; Chief Craig Olson, Campbellsport Fire Department, East Central Trustee; Chief Chad Buros, Viroqua Fire Department, Southwest Trustee; Chief Jay Heckel, Marinette Fire Department, Northeast Trustee; Chief James Case, Wauwatosa Fire Department, Southeast Trustee and George Klaetsch, Lobbyist
“We are proud to welcome and serve the new and returning members of the WSFCA Board,” said Ruditys. “These individuals have top-of-the-line experience in both Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services. They represent some of the finest community leaders in the state of Wisconsin, who have committed their lives and careers to the safety of our residents. I look forward to working with the WSFCA to help the association achieve their next level goals.”
“The Fire Service is my passion, and I am privileged for the opportunity to serve as president of the WSFCA,” said Garrison. “I look forward to the challenges, and plan to work hard to continue what our previous leadership has started. 2020 has been a difficult year for all. There is still a lot of unknown ahead of us as we deal with COVID-19 and the social equality affecting our great nation.
“In these difficult times, we must move forward with our mission, and tackle the challenges of our industry and the ever-changing environment,” Garrison said.
“These issues include the expanding service demands of our profession, the physical and emotional health of our personnel as PTSD and suicide rates of public safety personnel are on the rise, diversifying of our workforce, recruitment and retention of firefighters, reinstating our Tech Rescue Teams, and contaminants in our firefighting foam,” the Sun Prairie Fire Chief added. “The best answer to the challenges we face will only come if we face them together.”
“As a growing community, Sun Prairie recognizes the importance of regional and statewide partnerships,” remarked Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser. “We are proud to have Chief Garrison serve as president of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association and strongly believe his work with the association is a benefit to both Sun Prairie and the state.”
“Chief Garrison’s passion for public safety and education is evident in his commitment to the Sun Prairie community,” said Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. “We are grateful for his leadership and look forward to his accomplishments as president of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.”
