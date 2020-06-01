Sun Prairie heroin dealer sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison

A 39-year-old Sun Prairie man will head off to federal prison for selling heroin and other drugs.
Cortez Jackson was sentenced last week by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 5 1/2 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Jackson pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 8, 2019.
Jackson distributed large amounts of heroin, including some laced with fentanyl, in the Madison area.
Judge Peterson said during sentencing, that Jackson exploited the illness of others for his own profit and had a long criminal history.
Van Williamson, the leader of the conspiracy, was sentenced by Judge Peterson to 8 years in federal prison in March.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sun Prairie Police Department, and the Madison Police Department took part in the investigation.
