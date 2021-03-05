An annexation, a Comprehensive Plan amendment and proposed amendments to development fees will be among the items on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission’s Tuesday, March 9 agenda.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the following items will be discussed at the meeting:
Annexation
The commission will consider a request by Merry Brothers Enterprises, LLC for approval of a petition for Direct Annexation of approximately 35.22 acres of land located south of Token Creek and north of Stonehaven Drive, from the Village of Windsor into the City of Sun Prairie.
Comprehensive Plan amendment
A public hearing will be held on a request by the City of Sun Prairie for approval of an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Semmann said the map will identify street and roadway classifications within the City and its Extraterritorial Jurisdiction area, future bike routes and paths, and future parks.
Development fee application
The commission will hear information about a request by the city for an update regarding possible development application fee amendments. No action will be taken on this item.
Remote meeting
The Tuesday, March 9 meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely, but will be broadcast live on KSUN (channels 983 on Spectrum cable and 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable TV) and online at ksun.tv.
Information about how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to the agenda items, can be found on the city’s website, cityofsunprairie.com.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
