A 31-year-old Sun Prairie man charged last year with domestic disorderly conduct was charged in Dane County Circuit Court last week with first degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm in connection with a June 13 incident in Sun Prairie.
Harry Clincy Jr. allegedly fired shots at a vehicle driven by a male at 3:46 a.m. near the location of a traffic crash being investigated by Sun Prairie police, according to the criminal complaint.
One of the officers witnessed the shooting and later identified the suspect as Clincy.
The male at whose car the shots were fired told police he had been at a party at a female’s residence and offered to give two males a ride home. They were unknown to him, he told police, and one of the males was later identified as Clincy. The victim said he was in the driver’s seat, the female was in the passenger seat, and the two unknown males were seated in the backseat.
The first unknown male exited the vehicle a few blocks away from where the party was located. While en route to drop off the defendant, the male victim said something occurred inside the vehicle that led Clincy, seated in the back passenger seat, to pistol whip and point a gun at the male victim’s temple.
When the male victim observed officers investigating a traffic crash, Clincy told him not to stop.
The male victim sped through the crash scene, and once past the scene of the unrelated traffic crash, he slowed the vehicle down on West Main Street and the female jumped out of the vehicle moments before Clincy in the back seat also jumped out of the vehicle. Clincy then fired his pistol at the male victim as he began to drive away. The male victim conducted a U-turn to re-contact police and Clincy fired more shots in the direction of the male victim’s vehicle.
An officer inspecting the male victim’s car observed what appeared to be new damage on the front passenger side door, located more specifically at the top of the door near where the window goes in. At the time, the window was completely rolled down and into the door. It appeared the new damage had been caused by a bullet skidding across the door. The damage appeared to be fresh due to dust particles from the door still scattered right near the damage, according to the complaint.
The male victim estimated Clincy fired six shots at his vehicle.
According to the complaint, a SPPD officer observed Clincy had slurred speech and glassy eyes — leading the officer to believe Clincy was under the influence of intoxicants. The defendant stated he shot into the air to move people from around him. He also stated he fired the shots because they had pulled a gun on him. The defendant said he believed the individuals wanted to take his gun from him and they wanted to rob him. Clincy then stated he did not shoot anybody but he should have.
The same officer placed Clincy under arrest and transported him to the Sun Prairie Police Department East Side Precinct. While in the arrest room, the defendant spontaneously told the officer, “He only got one gunshot in his car, I wasn’t trying to kill him,” and “I did hit his car, I wasn’t trying to hit him.”
Clincy was charged in Dane County Circuit Court in 2020 with domestic disorderly conduct in connection with a June 3, 2020 incident in which he allegedly slapped a female victim two to three times after an argument, then allegedly threatened to harm her again as she tried to flee.
If convicted and sentenced to the maximum penalties allowed by law, Clincy will receive 22 years and six months imprisonment and be fined $50,000.