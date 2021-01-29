Friends and family fondly recalled local broadcast pioneer and historian Nancy (Chase) McMahon, who died on Jan. 23, 2021 at the age of 82.
The third of six children, and part of the 5th generation to be born in Sun Prairie, McMahon cared deeply about Sun Prairie history.
“Nancy spent many years researching all of her Sun Prairie area ancestors which includes the following families: Chase, Dolan, Crosse, Dynes, Rood and Fullert,” remarked former mayor and McMahon’s third cousin, Joe Chase. “I had the great pleasure of working with Nancy to create a 175-page Chase Family Reunion Report in 1975. She was a dedicated researcher.”
Chase said Nancy’s community involvement stemmed from her parents Ted and Marcella Chase.
“Her father was a successful businessman as president of the family business, Chase Lumber & Fuel, and a Sun Prairie mayor,” Joe Chase said. “Her mother Marcella was active in local and national organizations and was a legacy role-model.”
Nancy married her partner in life John (Jack) McMahon on June 1, 1957 at the tender age of 18 raised four children together: Patrick, Amanda, Michelle and Daniel, as well as taking several others into their hearts and home, including Mary Walker, Carol Knechtges Johnson, and Greg Knechtges.
“Nancy’s life revolved around her family and her community and she was involved with so many community related businesses and projects,” Joe Chase recalled.
McMahon was very involved with the success of the Sun Prairie Historical Restorations Inc. (SPHRI) organization of which she was the president for many years. Her interest in history also led to her involvement with the 20th Century Club.
The focus of the organization remains the preservation of The Charles G. Crosse House and to inspire the community to celebrate its heritage. In 1993, The Crosse House was the first property in Sun Prairie to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places due to McMahon’s efforts.
In April 1999, the house was required to be moved to accommodate a drive-through lane for the Sun Prairie Water & Light (now Sun Prairie Utilities) office.
“I worked with Nancy as we inspected the foundation of the building and the construction of a new basement for the house,” Joe Chase recalled. “We shoveled and dug as we retrieved artifacts from the previous cellar walls while searching the historic property.”
“As Nancy’s health was failing and her family had all left the area, I continued to work with her on learning her wishes for the future of the House and SPHRI,” remarked Linda Martin from SPHRI. “I not only learned what she wanted to do and ran short of time, but also her vision for the downtown Sun Prairie historical district.”
Being Dr. Crosse’s great-great granddaughter, Chase McMahon felt some obligation to preserve a family legacy to Sun Prairie, according to Joe Chase and Martin.
“Both Nancy and Mike [Cunningham] were involved with the board at SPHRI and were present for so many functions,” Martin said. “They often commented that they would love to see the upstairs renovated to the way it was back when children played in the bedroom, and the old fashioned furniture reminded them of how it was to live in the time that Dr Crosse’s family lived there.”
While McMahon’s family and historic preservation served as an important part of her life, broadcasting was also one of her passions. She was a founding member of Friends for Channel 21 that supported WHA-TV in Madison, consulted on children’s television programs including “Carrascolendas,” “Freestyle,” and “Checking it Out” — all of which aired nationally on Public Television.
She was chairperson of ACNO (Associated Counsels of National Organizations) which was the advisory board for CPB (Corporation for Public Broadcasting), testified before Congressional Committees and lobbied for more funding for children’s broadcasting.
But her interest in children’s broadcasting ultimately led her in 1979 to establish KIDS-4, a cable access TV station operated by and for children in the Sun Prairie area.
“Nancy was a true pioneer,” remarked Bob Rodriguez, who worked with McMahon for years to help develop KIDS-4.
“During the very early years of cable television, she showed extraordinary insight and vision regarding the role of television and its impact on our lives. Although she had other ventures such as creating, owning and operating Sun Prairie-based WMAD and WERU radio stations, it was her KIDS-4 idea and her inspiration that, even to this day, is ahead of its time,” Rodriguez added.
As a board member of the American Council for Better Broadcasts (ACBB, later becoming the National Telemedia Council), McMahon, Marilee Rowe, and Gen Finnegan conceived the idea of creating a children’s channel — one where children, themselves, would create, produce, and direct children’s programming, serve as on-camera talent, camera operators, floor managers and behind the scenes technicians.
“She was passionate about helping others, especially young people, learn about the importance of media literacy,” Rodriguez said, “that is, being wise media consumers.”
“When cable television was introduced the Sun Prairie, Nancy worked with city officials and concerned members of the community to create a one-of-a-kind (the only one in the world) television station for kids,” recalled Pam Steitz, who worked with Chase McMahon in the early days of KIDS-4 and eventually became executive director of Sun Prairie Cable Access TV, which became the Sun Prairie Media Center.
“These negotiations resulted in a portion of the franchise fee from the cable provider directed to founding of KIDS-4 and KSUN-12,” Steitz recalled.
“She didn’t stop with the formation of the KIDS-4 — she had a hand in working with other community members to create the first KIDS-4 crews, even leading some,” Steitz said. “She was a believer in striving for excellence, hard work and following a dream. These things she passed on to members and crew leaders of KIDS-4. Generations of Sun Prairie youth have benefited from Nancy’s wonderful creation that is KIDS-4.”
Once KIDS-4 was operational, representatives from many states and countries (Japan, Australia, France) visited the Sun Prairie KIDS-4 studio to study and replicate the program.
Rodriguez said KIDS-4 members conducted a live, Hands Across the Waters satellite-enabled program with a television station in Brisbane, Australia.
Rodriguez recalled that KIDS-4 members were featured on the ABC television program, That’s Incredible! hosted by John Davidson, Fran Tarkenton, and Cathy Lee Crosby. KIDS-4 kids opened the program by being shown serving as the technical director, floor director, and operating the ABC network cameras.
“The concept of having media-wise consumers was at the core of her vision,” Rodriguez recalled, “a vision that is even more relevant today with telemedia (including smart phones and smart watches, laptops, e-pads, et al) all around us. I am grateful to have known and worked with Nancy, and being part of her KIDS-4 legacy.”
“I found her to be a dedicated supporter of Cable Access and KIDS-4. She was a dependable and eloquent defender of Media Literacy and Cable Access and KIDS-4 when challenges occurred over the years,” Steitz said. “Nancy was a gracious, soft spoken lady with a will of steel and a drive to match. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.”
“Nancy Chase McMahon was one of the founding members and driving forces to create Sun Prairie Cable Access (Sun Prairie Media Center),” remarked 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl, who is still a member of the Sun Prairie Media Center Commission.
“She had strong belief in the youth of our community and the power of the media and worked diligently to provide an outlet through the KIDS-4 project. She fought many battles to achieve these goals not the least of which were funding, equipment and a location,” Hebl remembered. “The community quickly supported her and found great benefit in the results of her work. She was truly a pioneer in the history of television broadcasts in the Sun Prairie community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family.”
“Her energy was endless as the executive director for many years,” Joe Chase recalled.
“I personally will miss her smile and the encouragement she has given me over the years,” Steitz added. “I am still amazed that something so unique as KIDS-4 exists and that I was able to be a part of it. It continues to offer this great opportunity to the children of Sun Prairie thanks to the imagination and vision of Nancy McMahon.”
KIDS-4 remains part of the Sun Prairie Media Center, which also includes The Sun 103.5 FM community radio, and KSUN cable access TV serving the City of Sun Prairie and is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
In 1981, McMahon purchased WMAD FM and put WERU AM (later WMAD AM) on the air. Erin Broadcasting Company owned that first radio station to come to Sun Prairie, WERU-AM 1190, and the call letters had a clever meaning (We Are You), Joe Chase pointed out.
After her radio career, McMahon served as Development Director for Edgewood College and remained on the board of SPHRI to preserve the Crosse House.
“At my last meeting with Nancy,” Martin added, “she was insistent that she wanted the Crosse House to be her major legacy.”
A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie on Monday Feb. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Donn Heiar presiding. A private visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Sacred Hearts Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sun Prairie Historical Restorations Inc. c/o Bank of Sun Prairie, or the Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund.
