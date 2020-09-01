Sarah Wells is the new event coordinator and Sun Prairie Farmers Market manager.
She will work with the farmers market, the Business Improvement District and the Tourism Commission to help coordinate events downtown and manage the farmers market.
Wells is a three-year veteran of the market, and operates Wells Farm with her husband. Wells has also been involved with promotion of the market for years. Previously she was a the director of development with Box of Balloons Inc.
The Sun Prairie Farmers Market takes place from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturdays around Cannery Square and Market Street in Sun Prairie.
Find out more information on the market’s Facebook page or at the city website, www.cityofsunprairie.com .
