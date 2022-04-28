The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 at the City of Sun Prairie City Hall located at 300 East Main Street in Sun Prairie.
“The Sun Prairie Police Department is committed to the safe disposal of medications, and we encourage you to join us on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Hall,” said SPPD Sgt. Chris Pederson.
“Wisconsinites who participate in Drug Take-Back Day are contributing to the fight against the opioid epidemic,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “By bringing your unused or unwanted medications to a Drug Take-Back Day collection site, you can ensure that those medications are safely and responsibly disposed of.”
This effort will continue to bring focus to the issue of prescription medication or drug abuse in Wisconsin. Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
Find your nearest drug disposal location online at www.doseofrealitywi.gov
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Guidelines for drugs to be disposed of
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.
Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).
Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.
• Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
• Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
• Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.
Community members are also reminded that the Sun Prairie Police Department drug disposal box, located in the Sun Prairie Municipal Building's Main Street foyer between the East Precinct and City Hall at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie, is open year-round.