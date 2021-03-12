While the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Administrative Team attempted to give a racial equity update during the March 8 Sun Prairie School Board meeting, comments from the public continued to call on the SPASD to conduct a third party audit of the administration and educational structure.
The administrative team presentation included the direction that staff read and begin to implement ideas in the book “Culturally Responsive Teaching and the Brain,” which was being used during the 2019-20 school year by instructional coaches to key on work needed to implement culturally responsive teaching practices.
Jacob Hunter from Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School said in a video played during the meeting that he felt the need to have a shared staff experience with the book. “We wanted to lay a foundation off of which our other equity work could be based,” Hunter told the board in the video.
The book —which was purchased for each teacher to read — cost the district $29,966, according to SPASD Director of Elementary Teaching & Learning Rick Mueller.
The district purchase the book with the goal of implementing the culturally responsive practices in the book during the 2020-21 school year before COVID-19 occurred. But each teacher has read and discussed the book. Some schools are further ahead in implementing some of its practices than other schools. Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Equity Stephanie Leonard-Witte said it was the first time she could recall any book ever being required reading districtwide.
The call for the third party audit came from former Sun Prairie School Board candidate Montie Bowie, who made the request under Non-Agenda Public Comment for the March 8 meeting. “I am writing you today to further my request for the implementation of a third-party audit to include multiple facets of the administrative and educational structure and for re-evaluation of leadership,” Bowie wrote. “As your previous audit detailed severe structural failures related to vulnerable populations within the school district (especially our Black and Brown students), I have lost faith in the current administration’s ability to resolve this problem without external assistance.”
Bowie referred to the Feb. 1 social studies activity at Patrick Marsh Middle School which asked students to decide what must happen to a slave under Hammurabi’s Code. Parents learned of the assignment, which occurred during the first day of Black History Month, and on the same day, three teachers connected to the assignment were placed on administrative leave. A third party investigation is pending, but district administration apologized for the activity and the insensitive nature of the materials which were not district-approved and came from Teachers Paying Teachers.
Bowie criticized the board for “multiple professional mishaps” by the board, enhancing his belief that “personal relationships and insecurity are overriding effective decision making that should support the children you have been asked to protect.”
As evidence, Bowie pointed to the highly publicized interaction with the Madison YWCA which resulted in an apology from two administrative team members, as well as “subverted academic data for Black and Brown students” as examples of poor SPASD communication procedures.
“Historical evidence suggests this to be a continued pattern,” Bowie wrote, “and that you have lost the trust of a significant part of the community. I believe the audit is necessary to provide evidence that leadership is fully prepared to support the requirements of the district.
“If there is certainty in performing at the expected standards,” Bowie asked, “and there is nothing to hide, why should this [audit] be a problem?”
Bowie said the administration’s previous response to his requests were “insufficient and exceptionally awkward,” and that placing an equity title on staffers with limited experience could “further lead to mistrust between the district and the families it supports.”
Yolanda Tolson-Eveans asked for a third party audit of “all areas of equity in the Sun Prairie Area School District.” She said the audit has been demanded in a petition signed by more than 150 people as well as in a letter signed by the African American Parent Network and from staff who are advocates for Black scholars. Tolson-Eveans, a parent of eighth and 10th graders in the SPASD, said the audit must include a report on data and trends from before and during the tenure of the current administration during the past seven years. The audit should include data broken down by demographics and include academic data, responses to behavior, intervention data, special education referrals and even staff of color in the SPASD.
“The results of the audit,” Tolson-Eveans added, “must be made public.”
If the district is a high performing district of choice, Tolson-Eveans contended in her letter, “then the data will demonstrate and we can all celebrate.”
If not, she added, “we can be honest with ourselves and make new strategic goals as a community.”
The district received several brief letters asking the board to pay attention to Bowie’s letter and Dan Hawk’s letter sent to the board on Feb. 18 (read all the letters with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said he wanted a member of the SPASD Administrative Team to provide monthly equity updates, and that next month’s update will be from SPASD Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler on the district’s retention and hiring of district staffers of color.
