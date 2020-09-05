Wetmore Park Plan
Sun Prairie residents will get a chance to weigh in on the splash pad project during an online survey open until Sept. 16. The city has completed a site plan and preliminary concept (pictured above) in Wetmore Park. The plan has an ice skating feature, as well as a remodeled restroom/shelter building, improvements to the existing large shelter and refurbished and new play equipment.

 City of Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department has kicked off the final design phase for the highly anticipated Wetmore Park Splash pad.

The city is working with consulting firm Parkitecture + Planning to complete the design, which will wrap up in late fall of 2020. The splash pad is scheduled to begin construction in early spring 2021 with a grand opening in June 2021.

The city wants community input to narrow down the style for splash pad features. An online survey is available until Wednesday, Sept. 16 for residents to select their preferred style.

Splash pad options include music, modern or garden themes. Once a style is selected, specific features and layout will be determined and shared with the community.

The Wetmore Park Splash Pad Community Input survey can be found on the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department’s website: http://rec.cityofsunprairie.com or by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WetmoreSplashPad

