City won't back bill ratepayers for $220,000 lost revenue slip up

Sun Prairie residents won’t be back-billed after the city failed to implement a stormwater utility rate increase resulting in $220,000 in lost revenue.
Auditors found the error during the 2019 audit when they noticed the $1.50 rate increase that was to start July 1, 2019, wasn’t being collected.
After the error was found, the stormwater rate increase was put into effect on Feb. 25, 2020, but the city won’t recoup its eight-month loss.
Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi said the stormwater utility was able to operate without the rate increase because of $250,000 in additional revenue and savings in other areas. City staff decided that the city could forgo the loss of the income not billed.
City staff recommended that ratepayers not be back billed, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, with many residents and businesses losing income in closures and layoffs.
Vander Kooi reported the issue to the Finance Committee on April 14, with one member asking why the rate wasn’t implemented and what process was put in place to prevent it from happening again.
Vander Kooi said two rate increases, with different implementation dates, were sent to Sun Prairie Utilities. She said the first one was done but the second was “lost in the shuffle.”
SPU manager Rick Wicklund apologized at the meeting for the error. Vander Kooi said a new triple-check process will be put in place to confirm that rate increases are implemented.
Alders approved the rate increase and no back-billing during the April 21 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Taxpayers get refunds
The City of Sun Prairie will refund/rescind $5,102 to taxpayers because of assessment errors.
Refunds to nine residents and businesses ranged from the largest amount at $3,801 to the smallest at $57.33.
The errors were uncovered when owners came forward questioning the 2019 assessment and during city staff reviews.
Vander Kooi said there were several reasons for the errors, including arithmetic or transpositional errors, and some properties were not located in the taxation district for which the tax roll was prepared.
Alders approved the refunds during the April 21 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
