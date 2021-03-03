Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer announced the formation of a staff level task force focused on enhancing pedestrian safety in Sun Prairie at the Tuesday, March 2, Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
“We are saddened by the loss of life in the tragic pedestrian crash on the night of Feb.24, 2021. The city remains committed to increasing efforts to ensure safety at all crossings in Sun Prairie,” Oppenheimer said.
The Pedestrian Safety Task Force will be led by the City’s Director of Public Works/City Engineer and will have representatives from the following areas: Engineering, Public Works, Sun Prairie Utilities, Neighborhood Navigators, Police Department, Fire Department and Building Inspection.
The task force will begin meeting next week to study and ultimately produce recommendations that will enhance pedestrian safety throughout our community. Task force recommendations will be presented to the Public Works Committee for review and consideration.
The task force invites community members to provide feedback to the task force.
“As we begin this work, we will be using a variety of channels to engage with residents,” said Adam Schleicher, Public Works Director/City Engineer. “Public input is critical to identifying and creating solutions to improving the safety of our roads for everyone. It is our goal to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes on the streets of Sun Prairie.”
Recent efforts by the city to address pedestrian safety along Main Street include:
• The design and construction of pedestrian improvements between Clarmar Drive and O’Keeffe Avenue scheduled to begin later this year;
• Last year, the city conducted a Traffic Safety Screening Analysis with Traffic Analysis & Design, Inc. The results of this study were used to apply to the WisDOT Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) for funding for future projects at several locations in the city.
The city will conduct this analysis again in 2021 with a focus on additional HSIP opportunities, low-cost & systemic safety improvements, and a proactive crash risk approach to pedestrian safety.
This will be the basis of a “Vision Zero” strategy for roadway safety. Vision Zero uses a data-driven approach to increase safety and an effort to prevent avoidable traffic crashes, by altering infrastructure and changing systems.
“We will continue to work on this to ensure our community is as safe as possible for pedestrians.” Oppenheimer said.
Follow along on the Pedestrian Safety Task Force’s webpage for updates and future engagement opportunities at https://cityofsunprairie.com/PedestrianSafetyTaskForce
