Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have announced their intent to participate in Operation Dry Water during the July 4 holiday weekend on Madison area lakes.
The annual Operation Dry Water campaign is a coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
During the Operation Dry Water three-day heightened awareness and enforcement weekend, July 3-5, boaters will see an increase in outreach, education and enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.
Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information and Education Officer Elise Schaffer said alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents, according to 2018 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics.
“Alcohol use continues to be a leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents,” said Capt. April Dombrowski, of the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement Recreation Safety and Outdoor Skills Section. “The mission of Operation Dry Water is a year-round theme to keep all waters safe for all enjoying being on Wisconsin’s many waters. This also means avoiding alcohol or other drug use prior to and while boating.”
The mission of Operation Dry Water is to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water. Wisconsin DNR and local law enforcement agencies will be out educating boaters on ways to stay safe while on the water, which includes always boating sober and avoiding any alcohol- or drug-use prior to and while boating.
A boat operator or passenger with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit runs a significantly increased risk of being involved in a boating accident. When impaired by alcohol, boating accidents are more likely and deadlier for both passengers and boat operators, many of whom capsize their vessel or fall overboard.
Boaters should take a boating safety education course before getting on the water and everyone on board should always wear a life jacket while near or on the water.
“We want all boaters to enjoy their time on the water in a way that allows everyone to return home safely,” Dombrowski said.
“Getting out on the water over the 4th of July weekend is an enjoyable and relaxing activity for many. We have partnered with Operation Dry Water to help keep boaters safe by educating operators and passengers on the dangers of boating under the influence,” said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney. “Staying sober while boating is a critical part of boating safely. Boaters should also take a boating safety education course prior to getting on the water and everyone on board should always wear a life jacket while near or on the water. We want all boaters to enjoy their time on the water in a way that allows everyone to return home safely.”
Outreach partners and volunteers will be out on the water and at marinas, working collaboratively with law enforcement to educate boaters about safe boating practices. Law enforcement will also be detecting and removing impaired operators from the water. In 2019, the increase in law enforcement participation led to a positive increase in recreational boater outreach, according to Schaffer.
The goal of Operation Dry Water and those who participate is not only to remove impaired boaters from the water, equally important is the goal of raising awareness throughout the year among recreational boaters about the dangers that come with the decision to operate a vessel while under the influence.
In 2019, Wisconsin DNR officers contacted 2,410 vessels, 6,801 boaters, issued 202 boating citations and removed 25 impaired boaters from the water. For the 2019 calendar year, 254 citations were issued for alcohol violations statewide. In 2019, there were 82 reportable boat incidents in, 50 people injured and 9 fatalities.
Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by visiting operationdrywater.org. Operation Dry Water is coordinated nationally by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.
