Sun Prairie-based Continental Mapping Consultants, LLC has been awarded the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) contract vehicle.
The contract enables NGA to monitor economic activity in support of its mission to understand economic and trade trends that affect economic and military capabilities worldwide.
The five-year, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a $30 million ceiling.
Continental Mapping will provide an array of geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) products and/or services from unclassified commercial GEOINT with a particular emphasis on commercial analytic services within five areas of interest: Objects of Economic Significance, High Cadence Transportation Network Improvement Data, Infrastructure Monitoring, Natural Resources, and Human Elements (such as shifts in population).
Products and services will leverage Structured Observation Management (SOM) and various commercial techniques to deliver NGA “analyst ready” insights that reflect economic fluctuations. This regularly updated intelligence, in combination with other sources, is critical to national security through helping NGA understand changes to economic and military capabilities worldwide.
“The EIM contract affords us the opportunity to positively impact NGA’s mission by bringing innovative capabilities including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) models, nontraditional GEOINT sources, and analytical models to NGA,” said Dave Hart, CEO. “EIM also expands our already strong footprint of prime contracts with NGA.”
Located on the QBE Insurance campus in Sun Prairie, Continental Mapping, GISinc, and TSG Solutions have merged to become the largest pure-play geospatial services and solutions firm in North America. Together they solve where, when, and what questions, geospatially.
As an Esri Platinum Business Partner and Cityworks Platinum Partner, they deliver the data, applications, and enterprise systems that provide a decisive advantage. From safety and security to infrastructure and engineering, and anywhere in between, they bring more than 30 years of experience guiding clients to achieve their mission; learn more at http://www.continentalmapping.com and http://www.gisinc.com.