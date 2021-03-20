A longtime South Thompson Road business owner has publicly asked the Sun Prairie City Council to prevent the closure of his business when the road is reconstructed later this year for the Pumpkin Patch retail center.
Steve Knaus, owner of Weyauwega Cheese LLC and Steve’s Wholesale, wrote a letter to the city that his attorney referred to during remarks as part of Citizens Appearances and Public Comment on the council’s Tuesday, March 16 agenda.
Attorney Kenneth Sipsma asked alders to consider actions that would help Knaus remain open and not “quash” his business.
The letter states the City of Sun Prairie’s current plan for the South Thompson Road Reconstruction Project will “have a devastating impact upon Steve’s businesses and their employees.
The letter states that Knaus has operated his cheese cutting and packaging business on South Thompson Drive since 1983.
“Weyauwega Cheese, LLC is the business. Steve’s Wholesale, LLC owns the real estate,” Sipsma wrote in the letter.
Currently, Weyauwega Cheese has 127 full-time employees, with 105 working onsite on two shifts, 12 hours per day.
“Many are long-term employees with seven having celebrated their 25th year anniversaries working for the business,” Sipsma wrote. “They earn very good hourly wages. Benefits include health, dental and life insurance and employer-matched retirement plans.”
Sipsma contends that the Knaus operations are allowable under the property’s Urban Industrial (UI) zoning, and its use is consistent with the City of Sun Priarie’s Land Use Plan.
“Shipping and delivery by way of semi-tractor trailers are an integral part of the business’s operations,” Sipsma wrote in the letter.
The attorney added that in 2018, the city began the reconstruction of South Thompson Drive, leaving a portion of the road servicing Knaus’ business to be “included in a future project.”
Since 2018, Sipsma added, Knaus has attempted to work with city staff and others to assure this future project would not have a severe negative economic impact on his business in the context of the city achieving its objectives.
“Steve has proposed many alternatives including, most recently, a Road Access Study by Vierbicher that he personally commissioned,” Sipsma wrote. “All of Steve’s efforts have been rejected out-of-hand or ignored. It appears the city simply adopted specifications of the Pumpkin Patch developer without regard to impact on Steve and his businesses.”
According to Sipsma, the city’s current planned configuration for Knaus’ portion of South Thompson will cause the involuntary closure of the Knaus businesses. City officials have contended that semi-trailers from Knaus’ businesses routinely stop traffic in both directions on the road as the semi-trailer drivers back their trailers into the business from South Thompson Road — something that could not happen with the redesigned South Thompson containing a median on the portion of the road in front of Steve’s Wholesale.
“The economic impact on Steve will be catastrophic. The loss of income and insurance for Steve’s employees, many of whom live in Sun Prairie, will be catastrophic as well,” Sipsma said in his letter. “This cannot be good for the city. Surely the city can arrive at a plan to accommodate a 92,200 square foot Hy-Vee store and Steve’s continued orderly operations. Failure to do so will cause substantial damage to Steve and great harm to his employees and their families.”
During the meeting, Sipsma said Knaus’ businesses handle packaging of cheese for Woodman’s Markets. Woodman’s has its largest Dane County store located in Prairie Lakes, which is less than a half-mile from the proposed Pumpkin Patch retail center.
“Steve has asked Vierbicher to prepare yet another alternative which we will provide to the city very shortly,” Sipsma wrote in the letter. “An acceptable solution is still possible. However, time is of the essence to achieve it. I urge you to work now with Steve and his professionals to solve this problem. A positive response is needed now to prevent significant further action. Steve will not sit idly by to see the economic value of his business diminished to nothing by the city’s actions and indifference.”
Sipsma told alders that Knaus, a former Sun Prairie fire chief who has also had past contentious development dealings with the city on West Main Street and in Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District 6 along Marshview Drive, wants a solution to any potential traffic disruptions.
“Steve doesn’t want to have traffic problems there — he wants to solve the traffic problems there,” Sipsma told alders. He urged alders seeking a solution to reach out to him, Attorney Mike Lawton — who has represented Knaus in dealings with the city in the past — or Knaus himself to work something out.
