Sun Prairie Police are seeking a male suspect who used a rifle in a shooting on Foxdale Drive on Wednesday night, Sept. 9.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki said at 10:43 p.m., Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) officers responded to Foxdale Apartments on Foxdale Drive for a report of a shooting.
Konopacki said when officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old male victim from the shooting, who was shot inside an apartment. The male victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and an injury to his eye, was transported to a local hospital.
Witnesses described the suspect as a male and the gun he used as an AR-style rifle. With the assistance of Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Town of Madison Police Department, and DeForest Police Department, SPPD officers set up a perimeter in an attempt to locate and track the suspect, who had initially fled the scene on foot. Those attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful, according to Konopacki.
"All information at this time indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random incident," Konopacki said. The incident remains under investigation and more information will be released when available and appropriate.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously through the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
