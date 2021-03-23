Sun Prairie Utilities has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Diamond Designation from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The Diamond Designation is the APPA’s highest level award given to utilities scoring above 98% in the four key discipline areas of reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement.
Sun Prairie Utilities joins 121 municipal electric utilities that have received this top-tier designation, ranking the utility in the upper 6% of public power providers.
The RP3 designation lasts for three years and grades the utility using criteria based on sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to the safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” said Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida.
“The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility,” Haderle added, “by implementing industry best practices.”
“We are thrilled with this designation and want to sincerely thank many including APPA for the award, Lori Ewoldt and Andy Hirvela for their diligent efforts assembling the comprehensive application, and Karl Dahl and his talented crew of lineworkers for providing safe and reliable electricity to our entire City of Sun Prairie,” said Rick Wicklund, Utility Manager of Sun Prairie Utilities.
“This is the collaborative culmination of work from many who really care about powering our community,” Wicklund added. “The designation aligns closely with our strategic plan, illustrating continued commitment to exceeding customer expectations with innovative, reliable, and sustainable services. Our top priority is to consistently be seen as a community partner, resource and advocate to those who rely on us.”
The APPA has offered the RP3 designation for 15 years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 49 million people in 2,000 towns and cities nationwide. APPA advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training, and operations.
For more information on Sun Prairie Utilities and its commitment to reliability, visit www.sunprairieutilities.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.