Topher Hagens is the newest portfolio manager to join the One Community Bank — McFarland team. A Wisconsin native born and raised in Sun Prairie, Hagens recently moved back to the Madison area after spending the better part of a decade in Minneapolis working in project management and real estate.
Hagens’ interests in investments and real estate development led him to pursue his previous role as a credit analyst in commercial lending.
In his personal life, Hagens enjoys helping others develop their own financial literacy to utilize debt responsibly and plan for their futures.
When summer in Wisconsin finally arrives, he can be found kayaking the Madison lakes, camping and exploring state parks, playing pickleball, or otherwise enjoying the outdoors. He is eagerly anticipating traveling the world again once it is safe to do so.
In the meantime, Hagens remains focused on settling into his new position with One Community Bank.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my opportunity to be a part of a business that is as relationship and community-focused as One Community Bank,” Hagens said. “I look forward to building strong, long-lasting relationships with our current and future clients in my new role.”
“Topher brings forth a wealth of knowledge in the financial services industry,” stated Dan Carey, McFarland – Market President. “We have complete confidence in his abilities to serve our clients and play a key role in helping to create an exceptional banking experience with One Community Bank.”
One Community Bank is one of the largest community banks in south central Wisconsin with 11 bank locations and $1.5 billion in assets, and serves the communities of Oregon, McFarland, Waunakee, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Adams, Oxford, and Grand Marsh.