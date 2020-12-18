Town candidates primed to go for spring elections

The 2021 spring election will be busy with town seats up for re-election.
The Spring Primary is Feb. 16 and the Spring Election is April 6.
Prospective candidates may circulate and file nomination papers between Dec. 1, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2021. The Declaration of Candidacy deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Town of Sun Prairie
Chair, treasurer, constable, and the town’s two supervisor seats are up for election this spring.
Incumbents Lyle Updike (town chair), Doug Yelk (town supervisor) Joe Seltzner (town supervisor) and Kay Weisenel (treasurer) are running for re-election. Constable Joe Kaltenberg is not seeking re-election.
Town of Sun Prairie clerk Rhonda Wiedenbeck said prospective candidates can contact her at (608) 837-6688 or by email clerk@townofsunprairie.com. The Sun Prairie Town Hall is open 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Town of Bristol
The position of Town Board Chair (incumbent Gerald Derr), Town Supervisor #1 ( incumbent Ben Grove) and Town Supervisor #2 (incumbent Brian Willison) are all up for election in the spring.
For more information call the town hall at (608) 837-6494 or email bristolclerk@bristoltownhall.com.
Town of Burke
Town of Burke positions up for election in the spring include town board chair (incumbent Kevin Viney), Supervisor 2 ( incumbent Jeff Stieren) and Supervisor 3 (incumbent Steven Berg).
Viney has filed candidacy papers and is seeking re-election. The deadline to file non-candidacy papers is Dec. 25.
Town of Burke clerk Teri Saxon said the town hall is open by appointment and potential candidates can call (608) 825-8420 or email townofburke@frontier.com for more information.
General candidate information can be found at the Wisconsin Elections Commission www.elections.wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.