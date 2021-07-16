Acting on a recommendation from district administration, the Sun Prairie School Board on July 12 approved the annual Declaration and Parent Notice of the District’s Student Academic Standards for 2021-22.
State law requires each school district to annually notify parents/guardians of the academic standards that the school board has adopted.
According to a report from administration, the annual parent notice of academic standards must be issued prior to the beginning of the year’s school term. The law also states that the district may provide the notice electronically.
Because state law defines the “school year” as beginning on July 1 and the “school term” as beginning on the first school day of each school year that the schools are in operation for attendance by students (other than for summer school), the practical combined effect of these two requirements (i.e., for an annual board action that confirms the district’s academic standards and for an annual parent notice of those standards) is that the annual parent notice will be issued sometime between the date of the board’s July meeting and the first day of school for students in the fall which for Sun Prairie is August 23, 2021. Board members approved the list and description unanimously.
Salute to state tourney teams postponed
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder announced the board’s salute to the WIAA Division 1 Champion Sun Prairie Cardinals Baseball Team and the WIAA Division 1 Finalist Sun Prairie Cardinals Softball Team will take place during the board’s July 26 meeting.
Special electors meeting set July 19
The Sun Prairie Area School District will convene a Monday July 19 electors meeting at 6 p.m. at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, to purchase a property located at 317 W. Main St. The board has authorized district administration to purchase the property at fair market value plus closing costs.
Online databases list 317 W. Main St. as a 1,319 sq. ft. home that abuts the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
If approved by district electors, the purchase would be consistent with other purchases the district has attempted in the area of the new stadium, including the purchase of two neighboring houses on Main Street as well as one on Kroncke Drive.
The district has said publicly in the past that it intends to work with the City of Sun Prairie on its “Sun Prairie Stronger” plan that shows retail and mixed-use development along West Main Street near the stadium.