Five Sun Prairie residents and Sunshine Supper have been nominated for the city’s top awards for helping out in the community.
Sun Prairie parks advocate Barb Bailey, former mayor Joe Chase and former District 4 Alder Al Guyant are the nominees for the James J. Reininger Lifetime Achievement Award.
Bailey has served on the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission since 2011 and is the parks liaison on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission. She also was the executive director of the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center in Sun Prairie.
Chase is one of the founders and the chair of the Friends of Sun Prairie Area History. Dedicated to preserving the city’s history, Chase leads historic downtown Sun Prairie walking tours. Chase was the city’s mayor from 2005-11 and the former president of the Sun Prairie Museum Board.
Guyant served on the city council for seven years before stepping down early this year. He was part of the Finance Committee, Personnel Committee and Transit Committee. He was also council president, Community Schools liaison, and chair of the ad-hoc Steering Committee on Transportation. Guyant is chair of the Sun Prairie Transit Commission and a member of Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition.
Ashley Award nominees
A community organization that feeds hungry people, a city philanthropist and one of the city’s top Black leaders are the Charles D. Ashley Award nominees.
Marilyn Ruffin founded the Black Excellence Achievement Makers (BEAM) Awards to acknowledge Sun Prairie Black scholars and adults. The May award event included a drive-thru parade with over 500 awards given out. Ruffin also hosts the Urban Sun: Black Voices Book Club with Donna Mackey, that features African American authors and promotes meaningful conversations about race. Ruffin was also the first Black Sun Prairie School Board member, serving two terms from 2015-21.
Rita Tubbs recently donated $250,000 to the Wetmore Park Splash Pad. Spiffing up one of the city’s older parks motivated Tubbs to give money to the project that is also named in honor of her late husband Tom, who was a community leader and advocate.
In addition to her donation for the splash pad that opened June 30, Tubbs has been a longtime volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison and been active with her church.
The people behind Sunshine Supper were nominated for their spirit of hospitality and community in serving free meals to Sun Prairie area residents in need every Monday evening.
During the pandemic, Sunshine Supper served 300-400 meals each week through its drive-thru service. Sunshine Suppers were also served on Wednesday evenings thanks to the generosity of Salvatore’s owner Patrick DePula.
Sunshine Supper was recently recognized as a Food Insecurity Fighter by Madison Magazine’s 2021 Best of Madison editors’ pick.
The nomination committees for the Reininger award — to honor a lifetime of work — include City of Sun Prairie Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, Amy McCutcheon and The Star managing editor Chris Mertes.
The Ashley Award, named for Charles Ashley who donated Ashley Field for public use, is the award for the person or persons judged to have done the most good for the city during the past year. The award nominees are determined by Oppenheimer and Mertes in consultation with the city council.
The Sun Prairie Committee of the Whole approved all the nominees. The awards are scheduled to be announced at the Aug. 17 city council meeting.