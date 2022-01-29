The Sun Prairie School Board voted unanimously to approve a proclamation for the Sun Prairie Area School District to honor Black History Month as part of its Monday, Jan. 24 meeting agenda.
The proclamation outlines the tradition of Black History Month which began in 1926, when noted Black scholar and Harvard graduate Dr. Carter G. Woodson initiated Black History Week.
For many years, the second week of February was chosen to celebrate the contributions and achievements of African American people in the United States so as to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.
In 1976, as part of the nation’s bicentennial, Black History Week was expanded and became established as Black History Month, and is now celebrated all over North America (read the proclamation with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
The proclamation states “one month is not sufficient to honor all the contributions and achievements of African American people in the United States” and “African American history is American history.”
The proclamation “strongly encourages our staff and community members to observe, recognize and celebrate the culture, heritage, and contributions of our black students, families and community members to our schools, communities, state, and country.”
The proclamation states the district has partnered with its Race and Equity Teams, Black Student Union and other community members “to increase and expand on our efforts to celebrate this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities that focus on BLACK EXCELLENCE and honor the contributions and achievements of African American people in the United States by embracing the diverse thoughts and experiences that engage all of our students.”
District shines financiallyThe school board accepted the district’s audit report and found the district administration is in compliance with Operating Expectation 6 relating to financial administration.
Of the district’s 32 measures of compliance, all 32 are in compliance (see the OE 6 Compliance Status Report with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
In voting to accept the 2020-21 audit report, the board praised Phil Frei, Director of Business and Finance for the SPASD, and his staff for the outstanding work they have been doing regarding district finances.
The audit, conducted by Johnson Block CPAs, contained this statement: “In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the respective financial position of the governmental activities, the business-type activities, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of the District, as of June 30, 2021, and the respective changes in financial position, and, where applicable, cash flows thereof for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”
In a memo to the board, Frei and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter wrote that audit report results are the best way for community stakeholders to evaluate the financial effectiveness and stewardship of the funds entrusted to the Sun Prairie Area School District read the audit-related reports with the online version of this story).
“Since this is an external report performed by an independent auditor, the School Board’s recommended action is to accept the report,” the memo reads. “Technically, the board is not approving the report, since it does not have the power to change the independent auditors’ findings.”
Board OK’s regular education open enrollment applicationsAgreeing to adopt an administrative recommendation, the board approved all open enrollment applications for regular education students in grades 4K-12th grade for the 2022-23 school year based upon space availability.
A memo to the board from Rosseter and Frei noted that because all district resident students will be assigned their school placement based on the student’s home address, a similar objective system was developed for open enrollment students.
To accomplish open enrollment school assignment, a map was developed to extend the high school boundaries outward beyond the district boundaries. The western portion will feed into Sun Prairie West High School and the eastern portion will feed into Sun Prairie East High School. Prairie Phoenix Academy may serve any high school student regardless of their home address.
All new open enrollment students will be placed according to the feeder school system protocol based upon space availability.
The assignment process will work by determining the student’s eventual high school assignment (based on their current address) and working backwards to whatever grade the student will be in for the upcoming school year. Open enrollment students must attend elementary and middle schools that “feed” into their eventual assigned high school based upon their current address.
If a student’s address changes, the school assignment would also change, if applicable.
All students (both resident and non-resident) currently in grades 8-11 will transition in the fall of 2022 to their assigned high school. There are some open enrollment students in grades K-7 that are currently placed in schools that do not feed their eventual assigned high school.
If the school that the student is currently attending is not within the correct feeder school system, the student must transfer into the correct school by the time that they enter the next school level (i.e. 6th or 9th grade).
The memo states families are always given the opportunity to transition sooner.
The reason that more time is allowed for this transition is that non-resident open enrollment students in the incorrect feeder system will have a greater transition adjustment (i.e. there will be fewer peers joining them in their transition). Earlier reassignment provides more time for the student to get to know peers. Assignment will be based upon space availability within the correct feeder school system.
For 2021-22, the district will receive an estimated $8,161 in open enrollment aid transfer for each regular education full-time open enrolled student attending SPASD. The district will also pay $8,161 for each Sun Prairie Area student that open enrolls to a different non-resident school district.
“For the 2021-22 school year, based on full-time open-enrolled regular education students,” Frei and Rosseter wrote, “we project a negative net impact of $155,059.”