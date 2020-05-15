Tuesday’s Farmers Market is up and running in the parking lot of St. Vincent de Paul on West Main Street from 2:30-6 p.m.
The market features vegetables and fruits, meats, cheese, jams, soaps and other items.
It’s the second week of the market and vendors are reporting a lot of interest.
“Everything has been popular because everyone has all this pent up energy,” said Earl Krueger, a Tuesday market vendor who sells tomato, rhubarb, onions and eggs.
Kelly from Great Harvest Bread Company sells baked goods at both the Tuesday and Saturday markets. She said was happy to see farmers markets open up in Sun Prairie because other area markets have been canceled or delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sun Prairie based Visions Boutique owner Ruth Collins makes organic soaps, body butters and other lotions. This is her first year at the Sun Prairie Farmer Markets. She said her lotions are great for people who have dry hands from all the washing taking place these days with the COVID-19 pandemic.
All the vendors at the May 12 market say they are doing their part to keep customers safe by wearing face mask, sanitize surfaces and not letting people touch market items unless they plan to purchase them.
(0) comments
