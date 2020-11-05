Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, located at 132 Market St. in downtown Sun Prairie, has agreed to host a second Downtown Drive-Thru event.
The drive-through event will take place in the public parking lot behind Full Mile’s building on Thursday Nov. 19 from 4-7 p.m.
Sun Prairie Tourism and Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Manager Colleen Burke said in an email that in addition to hosting, Full Mile will be marketing the event.
The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District and Sun Prairie DECA students will be supporting the event by helping to organize, promote, and provide staff and volunteers.
To date, participating downtown businesses include Full Mile, Andy Eyers, State Farm; Eddie’s Alehouse, 238 E. Main St.; and Nest Interior Design, 223 East Main.
In addition, Dina Pocernich from Prairie Flowers & Gifts is participating by allowing the use of her point of sale system for the drive-through event.
More businesses were expected to apply to be a part of the event by Monday, Nov. 2 but no further details were available as of press time Monday because of the deadline.
Participating businesses were asked to provide the following information when they confirmed their participation:
• Item/s that each business will feature on the Downtown Drive-Thru menu;
• The cost for each item: cost for each item should include tax, and rounded up to the nearest next dollar (note that each participating business is responsible for reporting its own sales tax);
• The name of at least one staff person to attend the event (if possible); and
• That all items be pre-packaged for quick service to event attendees.
For more information, contact Burke via email at cburke@cityofsunprairie.com.
