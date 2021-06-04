The City of Sun Prairie' staff engineer Adam Gross recently provided an update about the Juniper-Chicory construction project.
The contractor is currently finishing up water services and has started installing the new storm sewer.
"The contractor is hoping to complete the underground utility work in the next couple of weeks," Gross wrote in an email to residents. "They also have started the grading for the new roadway and sidewalk on Juniper street."
When grading for the streets/sidewalks, the contractor will be removing portions of driveways that are impacted.
"They will put gravel back in so you can still use your driveways during this phase of the construction," Gross added.
That work will be ongoing during the next few weeks.
If the road is temporarily blocked while the contractor is grading for the roadway, Gross asked residents to please be patient the contractor can complete the work as soon as possible.
"If you can’t wait you might have to drive around and come from the other direction," Gross advised.
Once the roads are regraded and new gravel placed, the concrete crews will be coming in.
"This is the time where residents will not be able to get in and out of their driveways temporarily while the concrete work is curing," Gross added.
But, Gross added, residents should be able to park in the street at night.
"If you do park in the street we ask that someone be home to move the vehicle if needed," Gross added. "For those that have disabilities I have notified the contractor and inspector about access."
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other issues.
Individuals with questions should contact Gross via email at agross@cityofsunprairie.com.