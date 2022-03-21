Sun Prairie Municipal Judge Thomas Lee Hebl adjudicated these cases in Sun Prairie Municipal Court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022:
Keiya M. Bauer, Madison, speeding in excess of posted limit Feb. 16, $149.20.
Ashley P. Bennett, Madison, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 30, $124.
Keri L. Bennett, Sun Prairie, theft of movable property worth less than $2,500 on Feb. 23, $187.
Laurae L. Bongard, Sun Prairie, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Feb. 3, $124.
Conor M. Daly, Sun Prairie, loud and unnecessary noise prohibited Feb. 20, $187.
David J. Ellingson, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 14, $98.80.
Carl R. Faircloth, Madison, possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana Feb. 18, $313.
Mark R. Gonwa, Sun Prairie, speeding on highway or street within city limits Feb. 14, $98.80.
Tristian E. Jackson, Madison, unlawful trespass Feb. 28, $187.
Caniya L. Johnson, Sun Prairie, operation of motor vehicle by permittee without instructor Feb. 27, $124.
Jesus Mora Ugalde, Madison, operating after revocation Feb. 5, $124.
Keanu W. Moss, Waterloo, retail theft Feb. 11, $187.
Shirley K. Norman-Johnson, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Feb. 8, $124.
Raquel P. Ortega, Cross Plains, retail theft Feb. 18, $691.
William A. Reed, Sun Prairie, disorderly conduct, $187; damage to property, dismissed; both happened Feb. 11.
Bryan D. Russell, Madison, unreasonable and imprudent speed violation, $136.20; operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, $124; operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124; all occurred Feb. 20.
Torrance K. Sanders, Madison, possession of drug paraphernalia by adult Feb. 17, $313.
Alberto Ventura Gonzalez, Madison, operating motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license Jan. 29, $124.
Marquise V. Williams, Madison, operating while suspended Feb. 20, $124.
Jada A. Wilson, Sun Prairie, operating while suspended Feb. 23, $124.