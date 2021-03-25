The City of Sun Prairie’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department, Police Department, and Fire Department are the recipients of a Homeland Security Exercise grant for $8,500.
In partnership with Dane County Emergency Management and awarded through Wisconsin Emergency Management, the grant allows the city’s public safety teams to continue to build upon their emergency preparedness efforts.
Throughout the remainder of 2021, the public safety departments will use this grant to examine emergency incident mitigation processes and procedures through mock response to a series of emergency incident scenarios.
The EMS, Police, and Fire Departments, working in collaboration with other city departments and response partners, will unite to rehearse the efficient and coordinated response to simulated emergency events, examining many elements of response including command and control, communication, and interdepartmental operations.
“The public safety teams are grateful for the support of Dane County Emergency Management and Wisconsin Emergency Management,” remarked Sun Prairie EMS Chief Brian Goff. “The ability to examine and practice response procedures and capacities is an inherent part of the continual improvement process that helps to achieve our strategic emergency preparedness goals, and makes the City of Sun Prairie a safe place to work, live, and play.”
