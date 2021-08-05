The Sun Prairie Public Library Board is welcoming applications for the newly established Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Committee to the Library Board.
The purpose of the DEI Committee is to advise the Library Board in all areas of their work, using the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The Sun Prairie Library Board includes additional committees that regularly review the library’s policies, strategic plan, and facility needs as part of their advocacy work.
The DEI Advisory Committee will be comprised of five members. Three of the five members will be Sun Prairie residents, one library staff member, and one library board trustee. Specific responsibilities include:
• Understand and advocate for inclusive library services and resources
• Provide opportunities for staff for training in issues of diversity and inclusion
• Set annual goals and assess activities for the committee
• Assess diversity, equity and inclusion activities and make recommendations to the Library Board in a timely manner
• Assist in developing a successful plan that prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility as the Library embarks on expansion and renovation
“Having a DEI Advisory committee that is committed to honoring diversity, advancing equity, and creating a culture of inclusion in all aspects of public library service is key to ensuring the needs, goals, and interests of our entire community are represented,” said Svetha Hetzler, Sun Prairie Public Library Director.
The application closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2021.
To review more information on the DEI committee and/or apply, go to https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/diversity-equity-and-inclusion-committee.