The Sun Prairie City Council on Aug. 17 approved the appointments of six members to the first-ever City Sustainability Committee: Jayanta Chatterjee, Amy Thurow, Kelly C. Lang Mulder, Kathryn Piela, Sumedha Yarlagadda and Sun Prairie Area School District Sustainability/Energy Manager Kevin Splain will join Chair and District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs on the committee.
Chatterjee, who works as a scientist and policy advisor, has a PhD in plant molecular biology and biotechnology from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland. She served on the Sustainability Task Force, is currently a member of the Sun Prairie Youth and Family Commission, and was a member of the Ad Hoc Steering Committee on Diversity among other items listed on her community service resumé.
When asked why she wanted to volunteer for the committee, Chatterjee wrote she wants to “Contribute to the efforts to improve social, economic, and environmental sustainability for the City of Sun Prairie and its residents.”
Thurow is a library media and technology specialist at Westside Elementary and has a PhD in applied economics and six years as an assistant professor at Texas A&M natural resource economics and ecological economics where she collaborated with ecologists, biologists and engineers. She is currently a member of the Climate Justice group at St. James Lutheran Church in Verona.
Thurow counts the Peace Corps, Habitat for Humanity, being a Library Board member in Laramie, Wyo., and being on the board for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure for one year and being race coordinator for two years as her community service.
When asked why she is interested in volunteering for the committee, Thurow wrote, “I have a strong interest in renewable energy sources for individuals and for public utilities. I have background in soil conservation and in sustainability practices in animal agriculture (manure management). I am a strong supporter of preserving green spaces next to urban development including farmland conservation. I am also interested in communicating the activities of a city committee to the public, including special communications targeting children and young adults.”
Lang Mulder owns Mulder Consulting LLC and works as a marketing consultant.
Lang Mulder has a lengthy list of community and volunteer experience, including Association of Energy Service Professionals (AESP): Wisconsin Chapter Board Member (2019 — Present); Marketing Committee Member (2018 — Present); Marketing Committee Vice Chair (2019-20), and with the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA): Board Member (2019-21); Member: DEI and Policy (2020-21) and Conference (2012-21) Committee.
Lang Mulder has worked as a Sun Prairie Community Gardens volunteer form 2008-11 and 2016-17, and lists Cleantech for Obama – Battleground States Team (Wisconsin): Volunteer State Communications Director (2008) on her resumé.
When asked why she wants to volunteer, Lang Mulder wrote, “I’ve lived most of adult life in Sun Prairie and have for a long time wanted to be more involved in the community, and even more so now that I’m a parent of a 5-year-old. My professional background is in sustainability, energy efficiency, and renewable energy— including strategic planning, project management, and marketing of utility and private initiatives. This is my chosen career as I cannot imagine spending so much time at work doing something I don’t believe in. I believe that local initiatives like Sun Prairie Sustainability Committee are imperative to the public/private partnerships we need to create a sustainable energy future for all.”
Piela, who is retired, has served on the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission (PRFC) for the past six years and wants to represent the commission on the new committee.
Although she did not respond to the question about why she is interested in volunteering, Piela wrote, “I am currently the Chairperson of the PRFC and am hoping that the new committee can work with PRFC to help ‘balance the demands and impacts of economic stability, environmental protection, and social equity across our community now and in the future’.”
Yarlagadda, a high school student, is a Citizens Climate Lobby member and president of the National Junior Honor Society and is the Officer of Competitive Excellence for the Sun Prairie DECA chapter. He is also a student council member.
Under other experience or education, Yarlagadda wrote that in his sophomore year of high school, he challenged myself with college-level coursework by taking Advanced Placement Environmental Science, which allowed him to learn more about environmental developments.
He also said he became involved in letter-writing campaigns through the Citizens Climate Lobby to spread awareness and encourage action around new environmental developments.
“My interest in being part of the City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Committee is rooted in my passion for innovation and quantifiable action on the environmental front- I understand that balancing the social, economic, and environmental branches is imperative to the future of our community, and I hope to contribute to the development of proactive, inventive solutions that will promote sustainability,” Yarlagadda wrote. “I’m deeply interested in environmental science and hope to pursue it in college, and I believe that serving on the City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Committee would allow me to further my education in this field and examine sustainability efforts in an authentic, hands-on way that would let me give back to my community.”
Working for SPASD for five years, Splain was with the State Energy Office/ Public Service Commission working on municipal energy efficiency projects.
“I am lucky enough to work full time in the sustainability/ energy efficiency arena and I think I would be an asset for the committee to collaborate on future energy planning, conservation programs, and reducing environmental impacts,” Splain wrote on why he is interested in volunteering on the committee.
Splain has worked in many aspects of mechanical systems, from design to installation to auditing through commissioning and retro commissioning, and most recently in facilities management and on the construction side.
“My primary focus is on sustainability and energy efficiency,” Splain wrote, “which I think align well with the goals of the committee.”
The Sustainability Committee is designed to pick up where the Sustainability Task Force left off:
• Defined sustainability as ““Balancing the demands and impacts of economic stability, environmental protection, and social equity across our community now and in the future.”
• Developed a vision statement, and goals, and
• Determined the focus and impact areas along with developing several strategic recommendations.