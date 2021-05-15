Acting on staff recommendations, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on May 11 voted 6-0 to recommend three actions that will result in the construction of a 108-unit, three story apartment complex on Jenny Wren Trail adjacent to Highway 151.
The commission OK’d the following in three separate votes:
• A city Comprehensive Plan Amendment;
• An amendment to the Smith’s Crossing General Development Plan (GDP) to allow a change of use for approximately 7.1 acres of land located west of Jenny Wren Trail and east of State Highway 151 from “Office/Business Space” to “Attached Residential”; and
• A Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to develop three 36-unit apartment buildings at 2490 -2520 Jenny Wren Trail.
In a memo to the commission relating to the Comprehensive Plan amendment, City Planner Philip Gritzmacher Jr. wrote that developer Gary Gorman presented a Concept Plan for a 72-unit affordable apartment building at 2490-2498 Jenny Wren Trail at the January Plan Commission meeting.
At that time, the applicant explained the site had been vacant since 2007, when the majority of this corridor was identified for Office and Business uses in the Smith’s Crossing plan. Prior to 2007, a handful of homes occupied these lands – then located on the east side of Highway 151. The city has experienced minimal interest by the development community to establish commercial uses on these sites since the Smith’s Crossing GDP was adopted.
Staff recommended that the applicant work with surrounding property owners to develop a more cohesive plan for the sounding land uses.
The comprehensive plan amendment and related GDP Amendment and PIP were the results of the applicant working with the adjacent land owner to develop a comprehensive vision for the area.
Both Gorman and Company and Veridian Homes PB submitted the GDP amendment to allow for the three, 36-unit buildings. City Planner Sarah Sauer noted the request establishes new standards for a Multi-Family District on Jenny Wren Trail as a transition from the town center uses in the neighborhood along Highway 151 to the residential uses to the northeast.
The applicants have also submitted an application for a Comprehensive Plan amendment to reclassify the future land use of the subject from “General Commercial” to “Neighborhood Mixed-Use,” which is running concurrently with the GDP amendment request.
Sauer pointed out the proposed new district standards do not include the 42-foot minimum setback requirement from Highway 151 as found in the Smith’s Crossing GDP for other lots located directly adjacent to 151. Variations from this setback are subject to review and approval by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and not the city. She recommended including the setback in the new residential district.
Of the PIP, Gritzmacher wrote in a memo that the three 36-unit apartment buildings at 2490 -2520 Jenny Wren Trail would be market rate, but Gorman indicated a desire to target the units to prospective tenants earning too much to quality for low-income housing tax credit supported units but unable to afford luxury apartments.
The proposed development would consist of three 36-unit, three-story walk up apartment buildings. Two of the proposed buildings would be situated perpendicular to Jenny Wren Trail, while the third building would be parallel. The buildings would be clad primarily with lap siding of varied colors and orientations.
The base of the buildings will feature cream and brown masonry veneer, with one end of each building façade composed primarily of the brick veneer. Each of the buildings would contain 18 one-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom units.
The buildings would not be required to contain elevators and all accessible units would be located on the main floor. In answer to a commissioner question, Gritzmacher explained that the applicant worked with city building inspection to locate handicapped-accessible units on the first floors of each of the buildings to avoid the need to have elevators.
Gritzmacher also said a total of 177 parking stalls have been provided for the development, 44 of which would be within garage stalls. The plans shows a green space located in between the buildings, as well as 20 bicycle parking stalls.
If all three items are approved May 18 by the city council, it would clear the way for the development.
“I just really want to thank Gorman and Company for partnering with Veridian,” said District 3 Alder and Plan Commissioner Maureen Crombie, who represents the area on the city council. “I think this is going to be a very good project for this neighborhood.”